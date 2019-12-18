Trustly Group is Booming Land-Based Casino Market

18 December 2019

By Tony Lanza

news@TheCork.ie

Trustly formerly known InstantBank is an online payment that has become increasingly popular as it is reputed for being simple, safe, and secure. Recently, this provider of instant payment announced its new brand solution, instant cashless payment to land-based gaming called “Trustly Live”.

As moving money in a physical casino can be inconvenient many players and operators may choose Trustly. This service allows land-based casinos and sportsbooks to move funds instantly. Currently, Trustly Live is available in 45 locations in Sweden but is planning to expand across Europe in the coming months.

How does Trustly Live work?

The customers can make instant deposits and cashing-out from their bank account at the cashier or table. When you deposit with Trustly Live, scan a Trustly QR code with your smartphone and deposit your money from your online bank account.

The process of depositing via Trustly Live is simple as it takes a few minutes. In fact, once you arrived on land-based gaming and want to gamble in the game of your choice, use your mobile phone and hold it over a static QR code. This can be on a cashier desk or the game’s table but it can be on a casino membership card.

Then, log into your online bank, create your own code, and make your deposit. Just tell the cashier or the croupier that you’ve just made a deposit who will ask you to confirm your code and deposit amount. The croupier gives you the chips and you can start playing.

Note that the cashier or croupier will be able to see your KYC information as well as the red flag if you have self-excluded from gambling and take back your money instantly. Concerning the withdrawal, once you confirm your code, your winnings are back on your account. There are no payout limits and credit cards. Just provide your mobile phone and access to your online bank.

Advantages of Using this Innovation

One of the main advantages of using this instant cashless payment is the safety that it can provide . The operators just need an app from Trustly permitting them to access the KYC or code details in order to verify the gambler’s source of funds. As for the players, when they want to deposit with Trustly Live, they don’t need to supply their personal details and their bank account information. They just access to their online bank accounts, make their own code, and can deposit.

Another benefit of choosing Trustly as a payment option in the brick and mortar casino is the affordable fees that bundled with this method . This innovation doesn’t use any intermediates like credit and debit cards, e-wallets, invoices that charge fees. Hence, there is no need to worry about higher free transactions.

Finally, as the users are not required to provide apps, credit cards, and cash , there are no difficulties that they will face to get in the game at their favourite venues. Like at the gambling sites, you should provide your BankID to no account casino and make a deposit with online banking.

About Trustly

Known for making fast, simple, and safe online banking payments, Trustly has enabled players to move funds through online bank accounts. This Swedish company was launched in 2008 in Stockholm and also adapted to the mobile device. Trustly has spread in Europe and the USA and comes with innovative products called Pay N Play.

This latter allows the users to play their games with a quick deposit and withdraw from their online bank. They just provide their online BankID and can move money within a few minutes. Connected with more than 3,300 banks, Trustly has the well-reputed bank coverage. Many greatest names on gambling have cooperated with Trustly and some of them include Betsson, Bet365, ComeOn, and many others. With the introduction of Trustly Live, moving funds in the land-based and sportsbooks will be straightforward for both the operators and gamblers.

The outdated and risky payments on the land-based casino are over because Trustly Live is optimised to bring a favourable gaming experience. The company is licensed and supervised by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.