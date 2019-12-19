SPORT: 7 Essential Tips to Play Better Golf

19 December 2019

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

There’s nothing quite like admiring professional athletes in their prime doing what they do best. The sheer athleticism and technical abilities they display are fascinating things to behold, yet it is not always physical prowess that is incredible to watch. Sometimes, it’s the finesse and talent, like with golf. Chances are you’ve seen people play before and instantly assumed it’s an easy game, and then you tried doing it yourself. Much to your dismay, you probably shanked more balls than you’d like to count.

Golf is definitely not as easy as it may seem, and it requires a lot of practice and time to get better. These 7 tips will help you become a better player.

Practice

Sounds like a no brainer, doesn’t it? Well, while practice is pretty important to get better at anything really, at golf, it is even more important. You also need to do it in situations that are as realistic as possible. That means going to a golf course and simulating actual game conditions so you could get used to the gameplay and how things would really be if this were an actual match. Hit as many shots as you can, and do it regularly so you could start seeing improvement.

Work on your pose

You might not know it, but golf is all about poses, and you need to hold yours after every shot you make. It doesn’t matter if it is a chip, putt, bunker, or even a drive. You need to finish your shot in a perfect pose, and keep it. Doing so will help you practice having proper synchronization, excellent rhythm, and just the right shot speed. Putting that much focus in your final position after making the shot will significantly improve your ball striking skills.

Get a rangefinder

Golf is all about accuracy and precision –– making the right calls on the distance and wind speed, as well as all those other factors that might affect your shot. This is why you need to get your hands on a rangefinder, because as you can see on https://theleftrough.com/best-golf-rangefinder/ getting a good one will help you do all sorts of things. For starters, you will be able to accurately measure the distance between your current location and the target, which leaves no room for guessing, and in turn helps you easily find your target. It will also help you measure slopes in certain locations around the golf course, and those can be tricky to handle and can seriously affect your shots if you don’t properly account for their presence.

Get professional help

With golf, that means getting someone with experience to train you. If you want your game to improve, you need a person who knows how to spot your weaknesses and strengths to guide you. Their insight can help you take your game to the next level, and the tips they give you will significantly improve your ball striking and pose. They don’t exactly need to be Grand Slam winners, but they should have the necessary experience to train you.

Maintaining a consistent stance

A very popular misconception with a lot of beginners is that they need to change their stance with the different shots they make, which is incorrect. If we’re talking full shots –– anything except pitches, chips, and putts –– then you need to be consistent with your body stance, because it will help you become much better with ball striking.

Physical activity

You should walk in between shots so you can clear your mind and get in tune with the game, and forget about those golf carts. Believe it or not, walking and doing some physical activity on the course can help improve your game and help you develop some intimate knowledge of its basics. You also need to stretch your hamstrings, because they are critical to your swing, and having them shortened and tightening up due to inactivity can really mess with your swing and pose.

Swing at home

Speaking of swings, you need to practice those at home, quite often –– without a ball obviously. Your swing is the most important angle to your golf game, and you need to perfect it, and that means practicing it even when you’re not on an actual golf course. This will give you the mobility you need and polish your skills for when you really need to swing.

It won’t happen overnight, and you will have to put in the time and effort needed, but you can definitely play better golf. It is important, though, that you read up on expert tips and watch videos to get different insights, because improving your golf game is an ongoing process that never really stops.