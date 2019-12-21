Minister Creed Announces Funding of €2,906,000 to Animal Welfare Organisations

21 December 2019
Animal Welfare Ex Gratia Payment.
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Cork-based Michael Creed T.D., has announced record funding awards of €2,906,000 to 106 animal welfare organisations throughout the country. The payments will be made with immediate effect.

The Minister said “it gives me great pleasure in awarding this funding, which is the largest ever allocation of funding by my Department to animal welfare organisations”. The Minister went on to say that ‘the Government is committed to promoting and advancing the standards of animal welfare in our society and the organisations in receipt of [this] funding, together with their staff and volunteers, provide great support and commitment to protecting surrendered, abandoned and at-risk animals”.

The Minister recalled the major improvements in animal welfare that have taken place in recent years. The reform of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, which replaced legislation going back over a hundred years, was a particular milestone in providing a modern-day legislative basis to support animal welfare policies and objectives. “This legislation enshrined the Five Freedoms concept and introduced mandatory standards to provide for positive welfare for animals.”

The Minister went on to say said that he was now introducing new legislation on the sale and supply of pet animals, and publishing a voluntary Code of Practice for Sellers and Suppliers of Pets.  Anyone selling or supplying more than 5 pet animals in a given year must register with DAFM.  All advertisements of pet animals must include certain minimum information about the pet and the seller or supplier, including in respect of dogs, its microchip number.

The Code contains guidelines on animal welfare and also addresses public health concerns, for example the need for good hygiene when handling animals, and the potential risk to the health of children associated with contact with reptiles.

The Minister said: “The introduction of this legislation is the culmination of a public consultation to get the public’s views on the sale and supply of pet animals.  I was very pleased with the response, which included views of animal welfare charities and the industry.  The new legislation covers the online advertising of pets for sale or supply, and introduces more traceability especially where dogs are concerned, by requiring advertisement for those pets to include the microchip number of the animal.  These new measures will contribute to my Department’s work in ensuring high standards of the welfare of pet animals are maintained.”

The Minister went on to acknowledge the great work undertaken by staff in his own Department on animal welfare matters and stated that he and his officials will continue to work closely with animal welfare groups.

Details of the organisations approved for funding and the amounts allocated to each organisation are detailed in the table below. We have highlighted the Cork-based organisation in bold font.

  Name and Address of Organisation Funding for 2019
1 A Dog’s Life, c/o Martina Roche, Parkstown Lower, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny €7,000
2 Ainmhithe Animal Rescue, Thornberry Cottage & Sanctuary, Kincon, Ballina, Mayo €10,000
3 An Cat Dubh Sanctuary, Cloonlaheen East, Mullagh, Ennis, Co Clare €4,000
4 Anabatic Lodge Cat Sanctuary, Edenderry, Co Offaly €1,000
5 Animal Help Net Kerry, Beechlawn, The Kerries. Tralee, Co Kerry €7,000
6 Ash Animal Rescue, Rathdangan, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow €32,000
7 Animal Trust Fund, Passage East, Co Waterford €6,000
8 Animals In Need CLG, Drumlonagher, Clareden Drive, Donegal Town €25,000
9 Arklow Cat Rescue, 14 Rory O’Connor Place, Arklow, Co Wicklow €2,000
10 Babydog Rescue, 9 Westbourne Court, Ennis, Co Clare €2,000
11 Burren Animal Rescue, Tubber, Co Clare €10,000
12 Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue, Cappanagarrane, Mullinahone ,Co Tipperary €6,000
13 Cats’ Aid, Cabinteely, Dublin 18 €10,000
14 Cavan SPCA, Shankill, Cavan, Co Cavan €27,000
15 Chipper’s Cat Sanctuary, 2 The Avenue, Clonattin Village, Gorey, Co Wexford €2,000
16 Clare Animal Welfare CLG, Feakle, Co Clare €1,000
17 Clondalkin Animal Aid, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 €5,000
18 Community Cats Network, Glanavaud, Kilbrittain, Co Cork €9,000
19 Cork Animal Care Society, Hillview Lodge, Clashbredane (Kilmichael), Co Cork €7,000
20 Cork Cat Action Trust, Blackrock, Co Cork €15,000
21 Cork Dog Action Welfare Group, Milford, Charleville, Co Cork €32,000
22 Cork SPCA, Link Road, Mahon, Cork. €100,000
23 Deel Animal Action Group, Rathkeale, Co Limerick €2,000
24 Deise Animal Sanctuary, Knocknaree, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford €12,000
25 Dogs Aid Animal Sanctuary, Meakstown, Dublin 11 €16,000
26 Dogs In Distress, Ash Hill, Dunboyne, Co Meath €14,000
27 Drogheda Animal Rescue (DAR), Bellescourt, Scholes Lane, Drogheda, Co Louth €20,000
28 DSPCA, Mount Venus Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 €485,000
29 Dundalk Dog Rescue, Walterstown, Castlebellingham, Co Louth €12,000
30 Fairyglen Community Animal Sanctuary, Greaghnafarna Mor, Arigna, Co Roscommon €10,000
31 Fellenberg Foundation Ireland Ltd, Flesk, Woodford, Co Galway €4,000
32 Fingal SPCA, The Burrow, Portrane, Co Dublin €5,000
33 Forgotten Horses Ireland, Kinvara, Co. Galway €7,500
34 Friends of Animals, Cullionbeg, Mullingar, Westmeath €7,000
35 Galway & Claddagh Swan Rescue, Lough Rusheen, Barna, Co Galway €5,500
36 Galway Cat Rescue, Seacrest, Knocknacarra, Galway €5,000
37 Galway SPCA, Heathlawn, Killimor, Ballinasloe, Co Galway €40,000
38 Great Hounds in Needs, 7 Cois Coille, Kilcash, Clonmel, Co Tipperary €2,000
39 Homeless Animal Rescue Team HART, 26 Highfield Drive, Buttevant, Co Cork €2,000
40 Homes for Unwanted Greyhounds, 82 Brian Road, Marino, Dublin. €5,000
41 Hungry Horse Outside, Currygranny, Newtownforbes, Co Longford €75,000
42 Husky Rescue Ireland, Coolnacritta, Cullahill, Rathdowney,Co Laois. €5,000
43 Inistioge Puppy Rescue, Ballygub, Inistioge, Co.Kilkenny €2,000
44 Irish Horse Rehoming Programme, Beacon Stud, Kilcappa, Cloneygowan, Co Offaly. €9,000
45 Irish Horse Welfare Trust, Ballinamona, Woodenbridge, Arlow, Co Wicklow €75,000
46 Irish Red Grouse Association Conservation Trust Ltd, Moate, Co Westmeath €2,000
47 ISPCA National Animal Centre, Longford €485,000
48 ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre, Donegal €2,000
49 ISPCA Equine Rescue Centre, Mallow, Cork €30,000
50 Kerry SPCA, Rackett Lane, Tralee, Co. Kerry €12,000
51 Kildare & West Wicklow SPCA,  Animal Shelter, Oldtown, Athgarvan, Co Kildare €25,000
52 Kilkenny SPCA, Norebank Lodge, Greenshill, Kilkenny City €15,000
53 Kitten Cottage, Lurganboy, Virginia, Co. Cavan €5,000
54 Kenmare Locality Animal Welfare Society, KLAWS, C/O Kitty McNally, Collarus, Lauragh, Killarney, Co Kerry €5,000
55 Laois SPCA, Pump Cottage, Baltracey, Donadea, Co Kildare €17,000
56 Last Hope Animal Charity,  Navan, Co Meath €10,000
57 Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre Ltd, Barraghmore, Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim. N41 DX31 €17,000
58 Limerick Animal Welfare, Moorestown, Kilfinane, Co Limerick €63,000
59 Limerick Feral Cats, Limerick Feral Cats, 6 The Cottages, Murroe Village, Co Limerick €9,000
60 Limerick SPCA c/c ISPCA National Animal Centre, Longford €15,000
61 Little Wings Bird Sanctuary, Delchristy Cottage, Banada, Co Sligo €3,000
62 Longford SPCA, Market Square, Longford. €1,000
63 Louth SPCA, 114 Oaklawns, St Alphonus Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth €23,000
64 MADRA, Madra HQ, Furbo, Co Galway €12,000
65 Mayo SPCA, Pattenspark, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo €5,000
66 Mo Chara Animal Rescue, Ballygemmane, Thurles, Co. Tipperary €14,000
67 Mollies Animal Rescue, Newtown Common, Duleek, Co Meath €5,000
68 Monaghan SPCA, Killydonagh, Emyvale, Co Monaghan €26,000
69 Munster Lost & Found Pet Helpline CLG, Ballinabeara, Ballinhassig, Co Cork €8,000
70 My Lovely Horse Rescue, Enfield, Co. Kildare €19,000
71 New Ross SPCA, Ballyclemock, Foulksmills, Co Wexford €14,000
72 North County Dublin SPCA, Upper Drumcondra Road, Dublin 9 €25,000
73 North Mayo Horse Sanctuary, Killala Road, Ballina, Co Mayo €5,000
74 North West SPCA Ltd, Ballina, Co. Mayo €60,000
75 North Wexford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 13 Rafter Street, Gorey, Co Wexford €21,000
76 Offaly SPCA, Market Place, Off Market Square, Tullamore, Co Offaly €21,000
77 Oiled Wildlife Response Network, Shannon Foynes Port,  Co Limerick. €2,000
78 Pauline’s Rescue, Lauragh, Milford, Charleville, Co Cork €23,000
79 PAWS Animal Rescue, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary €45,000
80 Precious Paws Dog Rescue, Cuilmore, Gurteen, Co Sligo €3,000
81 Pro Animale Ireland CLG, Avalon, Flesk, Woodford, Co Galway €12,000
82 Rehoming Cork Pets, Carrigadrohid, Co.Cork €5,000
83 Renvyle Cat and Dog Rescue, c/o Tully Cross, Renvyle, Co Galway €1,000
84 Roscommon SPCA, , Castlerea, Co Roscommon €20,000
85 Roscrea SPCA, Roscrea, Co Tipperary €18,000
86 The Royal Dog Rescue, Meath €2,000
87 Rural Animal Welfare Resources CLG, Rockmount, Drimoleague, Co Cork €13,000
88 Sathya Sai Sanctuary Trust, Castlebaldwin, Co. Sligo €14,000
89 Seal Rescue Ireland, Courtown Harbour, Gorey, Co Wexford €15,000
90 Second Chance Animal Rescue Ltd, Shannon, Co Clare €14,000
91 St. Francis Dispensary, 101/103 Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8 €15,000
92 The Cat & Dog Protection Association of Ireland, North Brunswick Street, Dublin 7 €17,000
93 The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland Ltd,  Liscarroll, Mallow, Co Cork €155,000
94 The Haven Rescue Tipperary, c/o 26 The Haven, Roscrea, Co Tipperary €1,000
95 The Irish Blue Cross, 15A Goldenbridge Industrial Estate, Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8 €220,000
96 Tipperary Friends Of Animals SPCA, Friar Street, Nenagh, Co Tipperary €8,000
97 TNR Donegal, Buncrana, Co Donegal €1,000
98 TNR South Roscommon, Cloondray, Mount Talbot, Co Roscommon €3,000
99 TNR West Dublin, 9 Shancastle Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 €2,000
100 Twin Town Lost and Found Dogs, Killygordon. Co. Donegal €10,000
101 Waterford Animal Welfare, 114A, The Quay, Waterford €17,000
102 Waterford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals €32,000
103 West Cork Animal Welfare Group Ltd,  Clonakility, Co. Cork €17,000
104 Westmeath SPCA, Mullingar, Co Westmeath €12,000
105 Wexford SPCA, The Veterinary Hospital, Distillery Road, Wexford €45,000
106 Wicklow SPCA, Ballygannon Mor,Rathdrum, Co Wicklow €50,000
€2,906,000

