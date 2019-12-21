Minister Creed Announces Funding of €2,906,000 to Animal Welfare Organisations

21 December 2019

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Cork-based Michael Creed T.D., has announced record funding awards of €2,906,000 to 106 animal welfare organisations throughout the country. The payments will be made with immediate effect.

The Minister said “it gives me great pleasure in awarding this funding, which is the largest ever allocation of funding by my Department to animal welfare organisations”. The Minister went on to say that ‘the Government is committed to promoting and advancing the standards of animal welfare in our society and the organisations in receipt of [this] funding, together with their staff and volunteers, provide great support and commitment to protecting surrendered, abandoned and at-risk animals”.

The Minister recalled the major improvements in animal welfare that have taken place in recent years. The reform of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, which replaced legislation going back over a hundred years, was a particular milestone in providing a modern-day legislative basis to support animal welfare policies and objectives. “This legislation enshrined the Five Freedoms concept and introduced mandatory standards to provide for positive welfare for animals.”

The Minister went on to say said that he was now introducing new legislation on the sale and supply of pet animals, and publishing a voluntary Code of Practice for Sellers and Suppliers of Pets. Anyone selling or supplying more than 5 pet animals in a given year must register with DAFM. All advertisements of pet animals must include certain minimum information about the pet and the seller or supplier, including in respect of dogs, its microchip number.

The Code contains guidelines on animal welfare and also addresses public health concerns, for example the need for good hygiene when handling animals, and the potential risk to the health of children associated with contact with reptiles.

The Minister said: “The introduction of this legislation is the culmination of a public consultation to get the public’s views on the sale and supply of pet animals. I was very pleased with the response, which included views of animal welfare charities and the industry. The new legislation covers the online advertising of pets for sale or supply, and introduces more traceability especially where dogs are concerned, by requiring advertisement for those pets to include the microchip number of the animal. These new measures will contribute to my Department’s work in ensuring high standards of the welfare of pet animals are maintained.”

The Minister went on to acknowledge the great work undertaken by staff in his own Department on animal welfare matters and stated that he and his officials will continue to work closely with animal welfare groups.

Details of the organisations approved for funding and the amounts allocated to each organisation are detailed in the table below. We have highlighted the Cork-based organisation in bold font.

Name and Address of Organisation Funding for 2019 1 A Dog’s Life, c/o Martina Roche, Parkstown Lower, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny €7,000 2 Ainmhithe Animal Rescue, Thornberry Cottage & Sanctuary, Kincon, Ballina, Mayo €10,000 3 An Cat Dubh Sanctuary, Cloonlaheen East, Mullagh, Ennis, Co Clare €4,000 4 Anabatic Lodge Cat Sanctuary, Edenderry, Co Offaly €1,000 5 Animal Help Net Kerry, Beechlawn, The Kerries. Tralee, Co Kerry €7,000 6 Ash Animal Rescue, Rathdangan, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow €32,000 7 Animal Trust Fund, Passage East, Co Waterford €6,000 8 Animals In Need CLG, Drumlonagher, Clareden Drive, Donegal Town €25,000 9 Arklow Cat Rescue, 14 Rory O’Connor Place, Arklow, Co Wicklow €2,000 10 Babydog Rescue, 9 Westbourne Court, Ennis, Co Clare €2,000 11 Burren Animal Rescue, Tubber, Co Clare €10,000 12 Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue, Cappanagarrane, Mullinahone ,Co Tipperary €6,000 13 Cats’ Aid, Cabinteely, Dublin 18 €10,000 14 Cavan SPCA, Shankill, Cavan, Co Cavan €27,000 15 Chipper’s Cat Sanctuary, 2 The Avenue, Clonattin Village, Gorey, Co Wexford €2,000 16 Clare Animal Welfare CLG, Feakle, Co Clare €1,000 17 Clondalkin Animal Aid, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 €5,000 18 Community Cats Network, Glanavaud, Kilbrittain, Co Cork €9,000 19 Cork Animal Care Society, Hillview Lodge, Clashbredane (Kilmichael), Co Cork €7,000 20 Cork Cat Action Trust, Blackrock, Co Cork €15,000 21 Cork Dog Action Welfare Group, Milford, Charleville, Co Cork €32,000 22 Cork SPCA, Link Road, Mahon, Cork. €100,000 23 Deel Animal Action Group, Rathkeale, Co Limerick €2,000 24 Deise Animal Sanctuary, Knocknaree, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford €12,000 25 Dogs Aid Animal Sanctuary, Meakstown, Dublin 11 €16,000 26 Dogs In Distress, Ash Hill, Dunboyne, Co Meath €14,000 27 Drogheda Animal Rescue (DAR), Bellescourt, Scholes Lane, Drogheda, Co Louth €20,000 28 DSPCA, Mount Venus Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 €485,000 29 Dundalk Dog Rescue, Walterstown, Castlebellingham, Co Louth €12,000 30 Fairyglen Community Animal Sanctuary, Greaghnafarna Mor, Arigna, Co Roscommon €10,000 31 Fellenberg Foundation Ireland Ltd, Flesk, Woodford, Co Galway €4,000 32 Fingal SPCA, The Burrow, Portrane, Co Dublin €5,000 33 Forgotten Horses Ireland, Kinvara, Co. Galway €7,500 34 Friends of Animals, Cullionbeg, Mullingar, Westmeath €7,000 35 Galway & Claddagh Swan Rescue, Lough Rusheen, Barna, Co Galway €5,500 36 Galway Cat Rescue, Seacrest, Knocknacarra, Galway €5,000 37 Galway SPCA, Heathlawn, Killimor, Ballinasloe, Co Galway €40,000 38 Great Hounds in Needs, 7 Cois Coille, Kilcash, Clonmel, Co Tipperary €2,000 39 Homeless Animal Rescue Team HART, 26 Highfield Drive, Buttevant, Co Cork €2,000 40 Homes for Unwanted Greyhounds, 82 Brian Road, Marino, Dublin. €5,000 41 Hungry Horse Outside, Currygranny, Newtownforbes, Co Longford €75,000 42 Husky Rescue Ireland, Coolnacritta, Cullahill, Rathdowney,Co Laois. €5,000 43 Inistioge Puppy Rescue, Ballygub, Inistioge, Co.Kilkenny €2,000 44 Irish Horse Rehoming Programme, Beacon Stud, Kilcappa, Cloneygowan, Co Offaly. €9,000 45 Irish Horse Welfare Trust, Ballinamona, Woodenbridge, Arlow, Co Wicklow €75,000 46 Irish Red Grouse Association Conservation Trust Ltd, Moate, Co Westmeath €2,000 47 ISPCA National Animal Centre, Longford €485,000 48 ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre, Donegal €2,000 49 ISPCA Equine Rescue Centre, Mallow, Cork €30,000 50 Kerry SPCA, Rackett Lane, Tralee, Co. Kerry €12,000 51 Kildare & West Wicklow SPCA, Animal Shelter, Oldtown, Athgarvan, Co Kildare €25,000 52 Kilkenny SPCA, Norebank Lodge, Greenshill, Kilkenny City €15,000 53 Kitten Cottage, Lurganboy, Virginia, Co. Cavan €5,000 54 Kenmare Locality Animal Welfare Society, KLAWS, C/O Kitty McNally, Collarus, Lauragh, Killarney, Co Kerry €5,000 55 Laois SPCA, Pump Cottage, Baltracey, Donadea, Co Kildare €17,000 56 Last Hope Animal Charity, Navan, Co Meath €10,000 57 Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre Ltd, Barraghmore, Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim. N41 DX31 €17,000 58 Limerick Animal Welfare, Moorestown, Kilfinane, Co Limerick €63,000 59 Limerick Feral Cats, Limerick Feral Cats, 6 The Cottages, Murroe Village, Co Limerick €9,000 60 Limerick SPCA c/c ISPCA National Animal Centre, Longford €15,000 61 Little Wings Bird Sanctuary, Delchristy Cottage, Banada, Co Sligo €3,000 62 Longford SPCA, Market Square, Longford. €1,000 63 Louth SPCA, 114 Oaklawns, St Alphonus Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth €23,000 64 MADRA, Madra HQ, Furbo, Co Galway €12,000 65 Mayo SPCA, Pattenspark, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo €5,000 66 Mo Chara Animal Rescue, Ballygemmane, Thurles, Co. Tipperary €14,000 67 Mollies Animal Rescue, Newtown Common, Duleek, Co Meath €5,000 68 Monaghan SPCA, Killydonagh, Emyvale, Co Monaghan €26,000 69 Munster Lost & Found Pet Helpline CLG, Ballinabeara, Ballinhassig, Co Cork €8,000 70 My Lovely Horse Rescue, Enfield, Co. Kildare €19,000 71 New Ross SPCA, Ballyclemock, Foulksmills, Co Wexford €14,000 72 North County Dublin SPCA, Upper Drumcondra Road, Dublin 9 €25,000 73 North Mayo Horse Sanctuary, Killala Road, Ballina, Co Mayo €5,000 74 North West SPCA Ltd, Ballina, Co. Mayo €60,000 75 North Wexford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 13 Rafter Street, Gorey, Co Wexford €21,000 76 Offaly SPCA, Market Place, Off Market Square, Tullamore, Co Offaly €21,000 77 Oiled Wildlife Response Network, Shannon Foynes Port, Co Limerick. €2,000 78 Pauline’s Rescue, Lauragh, Milford, Charleville, Co Cork €23,000 79 PAWS Animal Rescue, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary €45,000 80 Precious Paws Dog Rescue, Cuilmore, Gurteen, Co Sligo €3,000 81 Pro Animale Ireland CLG, Avalon, Flesk, Woodford, Co Galway €12,000 82 Rehoming Cork Pets, Carrigadrohid, Co.Cork €5,000 83 Renvyle Cat and Dog Rescue, c/o Tully Cross, Renvyle, Co Galway €1,000 84 Roscommon SPCA, , Castlerea, Co Roscommon €20,000 85 Roscrea SPCA, Roscrea, Co Tipperary €18,000 86 The Royal Dog Rescue, Meath €2,000 87 Rural Animal Welfare Resources CLG, Rockmount, Drimoleague, Co Cork €13,000 88 Sathya Sai Sanctuary Trust, Castlebaldwin, Co. Sligo €14,000 89 Seal Rescue Ireland, Courtown Harbour, Gorey, Co Wexford €15,000 90 Second Chance Animal Rescue Ltd, Shannon, Co Clare €14,000 91 St. Francis Dispensary, 101/103 Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8 €15,000 92 The Cat & Dog Protection Association of Ireland, North Brunswick Street, Dublin 7 €17,000 93 The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland Ltd, Liscarroll, Mallow, Co Cork €155,000 94 The Haven Rescue Tipperary, c/o 26 The Haven, Roscrea, Co Tipperary €1,000 95 The Irish Blue Cross, 15A Goldenbridge Industrial Estate, Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8 €220,000 96 Tipperary Friends Of Animals SPCA, Friar Street, Nenagh, Co Tipperary €8,000 97 TNR Donegal, Buncrana, Co Donegal €1,000 98 TNR South Roscommon, Cloondray, Mount Talbot, Co Roscommon €3,000 99 TNR West Dublin, 9 Shancastle Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 €2,000 100 Twin Town Lost and Found Dogs, Killygordon. Co. Donegal €10,000 101 Waterford Animal Welfare, 114A, The Quay, Waterford €17,000 102 Waterford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals €32,000 103 West Cork Animal Welfare Group Ltd, Clonakility, Co. Cork €17,000 104 Westmeath SPCA, Mullingar, Co Westmeath €12,000 105 Wexford SPCA, The Veterinary Hospital, Distillery Road, Wexford €45,000 106 Wicklow SPCA, Ballygannon Mor,Rathdrum, Co Wicklow €50,000 €2,906,000