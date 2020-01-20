CORU takes High Court Proceedings against Cork businesspeople for describing themselves as a ‘Speech and Language Therapist’ and an ‘Occupational Therapist’

20 January 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

CORU’s role is to protect the public through regulating the health and social care professions listed in the Health and Social Care Professionals Act 2005, including Occupational Therapists and Speech and Language Therapists.

Recently, CORU was required to bring High Court proceedings against Lisa O’Driscoll, 26 Ardcahon way, Coolkellure, Legenaghmore, Cork and Emma Power 99 Clonlea, Mount Oval, Rochestown, Cork, both Directors of Bright Speech and Occupational Therapy Services Limited, which trades under the name “Bright SPOTS” in circumstances where Lisa O’Driscoll was using the title “Speech and Language Therapist” and Emma Power was using the title “Occupational Therapist” when neither is entitled to do so.

Lisa O’Driscoll and Emma Power operate “Bright SPOTS” from Unit 7a, South Ring Business Park, Cork. Bright SPOTS offers Speech, Language and Occupational Therapy services for children.

Following on from complaints from members of the public, CORU conducted an investigation and was satisfied that Lisa O’Driscoll and Emma Power were using the titles of “Speech and Language Therapist” and “Occupational Therapist” while not registered with CORU. This constitutes a criminal offence.

CORU sought an injunction from the High Court requiring both individuals to cease and desist from using the titles. On 20 January 2019, Lisa O’Driscoll and Emma Power provided undertakings to the High Court confirming that they will cease and desist from using the titles whilst not registered with CORU. They also provided various other undertakings, including that they would, within 14 days, inform all previous and existing clients that they are not entitled to use the titles, and that at no time while providing services in the State were they registered to do so, as they have never been registered with CORU.

CORU will take enforcement action against any person who uses a protected title in circumstances where he or she is not registered with CORU. In such cases, CORU may also institute criminal proceedings.

Anyone registering with CORU must complete a Statutory Declaration and submit certified copies of their qualifications. A Commissioner for Oaths is required for this.

