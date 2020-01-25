Church offers free houses on #WildAtlanticWay

25 January 2020

By Bryan Smyth



Some of the parish churches on the coast of the Diocese of Cork, Cloyne and Ross are only open in the summer months, mainly to cater for the upsurge of summer residents and tourists in this popular holiday area.

Would you like a holiday home in some of the most sought after locations along the southern part of the Wild Atlantic Way, in return for taking Services on a Sunday while you are with the Church?

This offer is open to clergy and licensed readers of the Church of Ireland, or of Anglican/Episcopal Churches in communion with the Church of Ireland, who are in good standing in their own diocese.

This year there is a choices of two houses in two locations:

Baltimore, County Cork

The small resident Church of Ireland population is swelled in the summer months by many tourists, day-trippers and people who have holiday homes or boats in the area.

Baltimore is a fishing, sailing and holiday village in the southernmost parish of Ireland, and is the ferry port gateway to Cape Clear Island (and the Gaeltacht), Sherkin Island, and the eastern part of Roaring Water Bay with Carbery’s One Hundred Isles.

The world-famous Fastnet Rock and lighthouse off the south coast – known in Irish as Carraig Aonair – the lonely rock, and known also as ‘Ireland’s teardrop’ – the last piece of Irish soil seen by emigrating Irish.

It is a lively place to have a distinctively Irish holiday in a much sought after location. The small cottage, known as Tullagh Lodge, is beside the Church of Saint Matthew. It is only 150-200 metres from the ferry port, the pub, shops, restaurants, as well as the busy holiday life of the village. In the hinterland are many walks, including to the famous Baltimore Beacon, and at Lough Hyne, Ireland’s first marine nature reserve. The nearest large town is Skibbereen, and this location is an ideal base for touring also in West Cork as a whole. It is about 90 minutes drive from Cork City.

Tullagh Lodge beside the Church of Saint Matthew, Baltimore.

The cottage consists of a main living room with kitchen to the left of the front door. There is a stable type outer door, which means safety for children, yet allowing light and air into the house. A small hallway with bathroom (shower, toilet, sink) leads into the main bedroom (double bed). On the right of the hallway is a small bunk-room, which sleeps two. There is also a double sofa bed in the living area.

For more information about taking up this offer please contact the rector of the Parish, the Reverend John Ardis EMail click here

Schull, County Cork

Schull is in the Parish of Kilmoe Union which is the entire western part of the famous Mizen Peninsula on the Wild Atlantic Way. In the summer, Schull is also a hive of activity.

The Parish is located in the extreme South West of Ireland on the Mizen peninsula, centred on the the beautiful seaside village of Schull. Schull and Crookhaven are popular harbours for those who love sailing. There are lovely beaches at Ballyrisode and Barleycove for swimming and surfing.

The Mizen Peninsula is also a haven for walkers, hikers, photographers, historians and those who simply wish to rest, read, write, and find peace in the rugged beauty. There are excellent seafood restaurants in the area along with simpler fare in the many local pubs, all within walking distance.

The house for duty is a two-storey house in Schull village overlooking the magnificent harbour. The house, which is suitable for a family, has recently been extensively modernised and refurbished to a very high standard. There is a large open-plan sitting room and dining area with a fully equipped kitchen and sunroom downstairs overlooking the harbour, while upstairs there three bedrooms and a bathroom. Schull is also approximately 90 minutes drive from Cork City.