European Arrest Warrant used to bring Skibbereen Burglary suspect to a West Cork Court

By on Comments Off on European Arrest Warrant used to bring Skibbereen Burglary suspect to a West Cork Court

10 February 2020
By Bryan Smyth
bryan@TheCork.ie

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his 20s in relation to a burglary that occurred at a house in the Union Hall area of Skibbereen, Co. Cork on the 2nd October, 2016.

Shortly after 1.30am, a man enter the house and armed himself with a knife once inside. He threatened the occupant, stole their mobile phone and left the scene.

An investigation was carried out by Gardaí in the Clonakilty District and a man in his 20s was arrested today, 10th February, 2020 on foot of a European arrest warrant with the assistance of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The man was detained at Clonakilty Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged to appear before Skibbereen District Court tomorrow, 11th February at 10.30am.

European Arrest Warrant used to bring Skibbereen Burglary suspect to a West Cork Court added by on
View all posts by TheCork.ie →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login