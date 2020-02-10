European Arrest Warrant used to bring Skibbereen Burglary suspect to a West Cork Court

10 February 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his 20s in relation to a burglary that occurred at a house in the Union Hall area of Skibbereen, Co. Cork on the 2nd October, 2016.

Shortly after 1.30am, a man enter the house and armed himself with a knife once inside. He threatened the occupant, stole their mobile phone and left the scene.

An investigation was carried out by Gardaí in the Clonakilty District and a man in his 20s was arrested today, 10th February, 2020 on foot of a European arrest warrant with the assistance of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The man was detained at Clonakilty Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged to appear before Skibbereen District Court tomorrow, 11th February at 10.30am.

