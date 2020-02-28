EAST CORK: Whitegate Boil Water Notice still in place, but Irish Water working to fix

28 February 2020

Irish Water and Cork County Council are progressing with works to restore normal production at the Kilva Water Treatment plant and lift the Boil Water Notice currently in place for the Whitegate Regional Water Supply.

The notice was put in place due to an issue with the filtration process as a result of burst pipework at the treatment plant. This was a mechanical malfunction, and is separate from the water treatment issue which led to Boil Water Notices being issued for the supply on previous occasions.

These mechanical repairs have now been substantially completed and testing is now underway to ensure that the systems can be brought back into operation safely. Further testing will be needed over the coming days to confirm that the the treatment process is working correctly before normal water production can be restored. We will continue to consult with the HSE with a view to lifting the Boil Water Notice as soon as it is safe to do so.

Neil Smyth, Irish Water Operations Lead said, “We expect to be in a position to review the situation again next week. Subject to results of the ongoing testing we will then consult further with the HSE with a view to lifting the Boil Water Notice.

“We recognise that this is a major inconvenience to the community and local businesses and would like to assure everyone that we are working as a matter of priority to complete this process and restore a normal water supply as quickly as possible.

“In the meantime, all customers of this supply are reminded to boil water before use until further notice. A population of approximately 6,500 as well as businesses are affected.”

A detailed digital map of the properties affected by the Boil Water Notice is available on our website www.water.ie.

Water must be boiled for:

• Drinking

• Drinks made with water

• Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

• Brushing of teeth

• Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

• Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads)

• Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling

• Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

• Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

• Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na’ is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

Additional information and advice is available at Boil Water Notices or by calling Irish Water's 24-hour customer care line at 1850 278 278.

