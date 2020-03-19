County Council goes ahead with meeting despite Covid-19

20 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council goes ahead with meeting despite Covid19, but ensures separation distances of Councillors and minimises attendance to quorum

Statutory business must be taken care of, otherwise, problems would arise for public

Cork County Council is Ireland’s largest local authority, in terms of geography. This Monday 23rd March 2020 at 11am an ordinary biweekly meeting will take place. However, to minimise risks it will only consider statutory business, as can be seen from the agenda: Agenda – Monday 23rd March

Cork County Hall is currently open to Staff and Councillors only. The public are allowed to leave any post on a desk just inside the atrium door. It’s understood the most important imcoming post is Planning Permission Applications which are still being received and processed. Unless there is some national legislation to say otherwise the timeframes for Planning still have to be be adhered to.

