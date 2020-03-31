Grow your small business by accepting contactless card payments #CashLessSociety #COVID-19

31 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

Cash is king used to be a mantra in business, but things have changed quickly



“Oh” exclaimed the lady in the Pharmacy when I produced a banknote “We accept card only”. I was stumped. Not since I visited an ultra-trendy Scandinavian style cafe in a New York Metro station had my hard-earned cash been refused by a retailer.

The Pharmacy I was visiting in a suburb of Cork was now cashless, and it’s not unique. The arrival of the coronavirus has led many people to think about hand hygiene in a way that used to be the preserve of surgeons and those suffering from OCD such as the TV detective ‘Monk’ , who used to avoid handshakes and who carried wipes in his top pocket.

Times have changed and today COVID-19 can be anywhere. The virus is equally at home resting on a door handles or a banknotes, so handwashing for 20 seconds using soap is now recommended.

Not only have retailers chosen to go cashless, they are also encouraging shoppers to avoid Chip and PIN and to instead use contactless payments. Such is the takeup of this that contactless payment limits are increasing to €50 in Ireland tomorrow, and £45 in the UK.

It’s interesting to note that World Health Organisation has not recommended against the use of cash per se but it has simply advised that minimising the touching of all public surfaces is wise.

Some individual countries have taken formal steps to remove cash from society. South Korea – whose government has been remarkably successful in preventing the spread of COVID-19 – has quarantined banknotes.

Let’s look at this from the retailers perspective

Cash has long been a headache for bricks and mortar retailers. A till must be established each day with a float. The till needs to be emptied regularly during trading. Typically €50 notes must be put into a floor safe during the day lest the till be robbed. Meanwhile, coins and smaller notes must be replenished as change is given out during the day. When the shutters come down the backoffice must count the cash, which should match the tills transaction records. The cash must then be stored overnight typically in a floor safe. The next morning a member of staff must travel – at great personal risk – to a bank to make a lodgement. As if this wasn’t bad enough it may be news to you that banks charge businesses lodgement fees per item. Businesses typically do not enjoy free banking.

In summary; accepting cash exposes a business to the risk of infidelity or embezzlement from employees, and theft from thieves! It also takes time, and attracts bank fees.

It would be much easier for a business to accept cards only. Retailers (known as ‘merchants’ in card parlance) are typically charged an acceptance fee, but this fee possibly is less than the cost and risk of cash.

Civil liberties

Here in Ireland. the Revenue Commissioners must be delighted that Ireland is finally making a move away from a cash economy to a digital one, as it creates a paper trail and stops the under declaration of income by retailers. It also assists with lifestyle investigations where individuals who are ‘living beyond their means’ or engaging in ‘high living’ can be more easily identified.

How can businesses adjust to this new norm of accepting cards only?

If you run a business then you have to start accepting cards now. You will need to make sure your provider allows you to accept contactless payments, and you should make sure you can also process ‘cardholder not present’ transactions if you are taking phone orders.

We can highly recommend SumUp. It is a German company who provide a standalone card reader, and access to their website dashboard. SumUp allows you to accept Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Diner’s Club, and even the little known Japanese JCB Card!

What do the SumUp card readers look like?

What do the SumUp card readers look like?

Pros of using SumUp to accept cards

No standing charge

Quality looking card reader

No monthly minimums

No additional fees for foreign cards

Virtual terminal included also, for cardholder not present payments

Ideal for low-volume merchants

Chip & Pin, NFC

Accepts Visa, MasterCard, and…. American Express and Diner’s Club (which almost no one in Ireland does!)

No contract

In-app invoicing recently became available via the App and website interface

Cons

Works ‘online’ only, so you must have a working internet connection to take a payment (whereas some bank card readers will allow offline chip and PIN transactions below a floor limit)

Fee for debit card transactions is the same as credit cards, whereas for terminals from merchant banks debit cards are typically cheaper for large transactions

2.75% transaction fee (which is higher in Ireland than the UK, although in practice many older accounts enjoy 1.75%)

No ability to add a boilerplate message to email receipts (so customers routinely contact us asking whether or not VAT was included)

Accepted Cards

Accept any credit or debit card (including international cards) that displays the following logos:

Visa Credit & Debit

MasterCard Credit & Debit

American Express

Diner’s Club

Our thoughts

Our thoughts

Who SumUp won’t accept

The following high-risk businesses will need to seek special approval before using the SumUp card reader. We have highlighted the ones that are unusual to see on such a list:

Future business: where the delay between processing a card transaction and handing out the product/service is longer than 7 days.

Adult entertainment / Pornography

Airlines

Business seminars – like real estate seminars, investment programs, business opportunities/strategies, self-help books, etc.

Business seminars – like real estate seminars, investment programs, business opportunities/strategies, self-help books, etc. Collection agencies, refinancing of debt / factoring, mortgage, brokers/reduction services/refinancing, Payday loans

Cosmetic surgery

Non-licensed Counselling centres (for example: debt and financial counselling, marriage and family counselling, alcohol and drug abuse counselling, and other personal counselling)

Detective agencies, protective agencies, security services including armoured cars, guard dogs

Door-to-door sales

Drug paraphernalia

Employment agencies, temporary help services

Escort services

File sharing services

Fortune tellers

Gambling

Guns, firearms, munitions sale & distribution

Illegal or legally questionable businesses or products

Investor services/investment clubs. Sale of stocks, securities, options, binary options, Forex, and other investments

Male/Female enhancers

Membership fees: this is problematic as many clubs would benefit from the use of a card reader

this is problematic as many clubs would benefit from the use of a card reader Modelling/talent agencies

Not-for-profit organisations

Pawn shops

Political organisations

Products with doubtful efficiency: may include but not limited to weight loss products, hair growth products, products to boost, physical performance.

Protection services: protection, insurance, or registration, service against things such as identity theft, Internet, fraud, credit card theft or fraud, etc.

Pyramid sales/multi-level marketing

Religious organisations & goods stores

Sexual encounter firms

Stamp and coin stores

Telecommunication services including but not limited to prepaid phone services and recurring phone services

Used cars: this suggests SumUp do not like seeing transactions measured in thousands of euro

