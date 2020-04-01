Free business webinar on COVID-19

1 April 2020

The latest edition of a newly launched series of free live webinars by Network Ireland Cork will focus on engaging key audiences in the ‘new normal’. Rolled out to support businesses during the Covid-19 public health situation, the Network’s upcoming online seminar features Susie Horgan, of Springboard PR tonight from 8pm – 9pm.

The informative webinar will investigate how businesses can engage with customers and staff in the current environment. Registration — open to both Network members and non-members — is free at www.networkcorkwebinar2.eventbrite.ie

Speaking on the webinar, Susie Horgan, managing director of Springboard PR & Marketing said: “Everyone is now adjusting to this ‘new normal’ and there is a large degree of uncertainty from businesses on how, and when, they should communicate to their stakeholders. There has never been a greater need to be agile and to pivot quickly, therefore we want to assist businesses to communicate effectively and authentically in these unprecedented times so they can provide real value to their customers and staff.”

Questions for the webinar on Wednesday, 1 April can be submitted in advance at www.slido.com or the Slido app by using the event code #networkcork. The facilitator will be Ingrid Seim, Founder and Coach at Avenues Consultancy & Coaching.

Network Ireland Cork’s president, Marguerite O’Sullivan added: “Businesses need to prepare and protect themselves through this difficult period. This is why we are committed to providing timely and practical resources through our free webinar series to business owners, leaders and employees. Engagement is essential for those navigating their businesses through this time and we are delighted Susie, who won Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year in 2017, is to provide her insights in our latest seminar.”

The first of Network Ireland Cork’s series of complimentary live webinars featured a discussion on employment law and remote working with panellists Karen O’Reilly, a flexible work specialist and founder of EmployFlex, and Gráinne O’Donovan, partner at Douglas Law Solicitors. The webinar series will temporarily replace the Network’s monthly in-person events.

Network Ireland Cork, a not-for-profit organisation for women in business and the arts, is the largest branch of Network Ireland in the country. For more information see www.networkireland.ie/cork

