Minster Creed announces new COVID-19 telephone helpline for farmers

1 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Cork-based Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, T.D., today confirmed the opening of a new telephone helpline to assist farmers with their queries in relation to current COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The Minister commented “my Department is fully engaged with the whole of Government response to COVID-19. I have now put in place a dedicated helpline for farmers to seek advice on the practical queries that they may have as they continue to fulfil their essential role in maintaining the food supply chain. This helpline aims to assist farmers in addressing the challenges they may face on a day to day basis.”

The information line phone number is 076 1064468 and will be open from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 2pm to 5pm Monday to Friday.

In addition, the Department has also published a set of Frequently Asked Questions on the Coronavirus /COVID 19 section of the Department’s website at https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/customerservice/coronaviruscovid-19/

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp