Free Online Writing Workshops compliments of County Council

4 April 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council Library & Arts Service, with support from the Arts Council, is providing a series of free online writing workshops, designed to support creative writing throughout the county. Three new online courses, beginning on April 29th and running every Wednesday evening until late June, will offer those with an interest in poetry, fiction and the crime-writing genre an introduction to the skills and techniques used in these forms.

Criminal Intent is a 10-week crime-writing series offered by award-winning novelist Declan Burke. His novels Eightball Boogie, Slaughter’s Hound and Absolute Zero Cool have all been shortlisted for the crime fiction prize at the Irish Book awards. Absolute Zero Cool won the Goldsboro Award for comic crime fiction. Declan is a former Dublin City of Literature writer-in-residence and a frequent collaborator with the Irish Writers’ Centre. Declan’s current novel is The Lammisters.

Novelist and twice former writer in residence with Cork County Council Library and Arts Service Denyse Woods will present A Time to Write. This writing workshop will be an exploration of narrative writing in fiction. Denyse is the author of six novels, including Of Sea and Sand (2018), Overnight to Innsbruck and The Catalpa Tree. She has been awarded Literature Bursaries by the Arts Council of Ireland and Cork County Council. Her books have been translated into six languages.

Current Cork County Council Library and Arts Service writer in residence Matthew Geden invites people interested in writing poetry to join him on an 8-week journey of exploration and learning called A Light to Transform the World. Matthew’s poems have appeared in numerous publications both at home and abroad including Something Beginning with P, Poets of the Millennium and The Backyards of Heaven. His most recent publication, Fruit, was published by Sur Vision Books in 2020. He is co-founder of the SoundEye International Poetry Festival.

Welcoming this initiative Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Ian Doyle said,

“Ireland and Cork have been, and continue to be, home to exceptional talent in literature. This series of online workshops provide anyone with an interest in writing with the opportunity to work as part of a group with a professional writer. The online forum will provide support and encouragement for their writing. With the support of the Arts Council, we are able to offer these courses free of charge, so that they are accessible to anyone with a love for the written word.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey commented

“This new series of online courses is an example of how Cork County Council can continue to support the cultural and creative needs of its citizens in the midst of this health crisis. Creativity is essential to our wellbeing and this imaginative use of digital resources is a dynamic and creative response which I am delighted that our Library & Arts Services have been able to develop at this difficult time for our community”.

The courses are free, but places are limited. Applications are open to those over 18, by visiting corkcoco.ie/en/arts/opportunities

