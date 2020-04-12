REVIEW: VPNCity – allows you to watch BBC iPlayer and Netflix

12 April 2020

Do you need a VPN?

Recently it seems that NordVPN have been spending a fortune sponsoring podcasts, but did you there are other options?

If you want to watch U.S. Netflix from overseas VPNCity can help you do that. It will also work with other streaming services that aren’t actively trying to stop VPN users such as Disney Plus.

VPNCity allows up to 12 simultaneous connections, which is good as most VPN’s have a limit of 10.

VPNCity covers 33 country locations listed alphabetically, and it has more than 3,000 servers, which is a generous number to cover those 33 countries.

VPNCity is based in Hong Kong. The service already has extensions for Chrome and Firefox, for instance, as well as apps for Windows, Android and iOS.

The service’s privacy policy promises it won’t keep any logs, including connection time stamps, session information, bandwidth usage, traffic logs, and IP addresses. VPNCity says it does keep some minimal information, however, such as server load information.

Pricing

One year of VPNCity costs €43.56 (the uneven number is because it is charged in US Dollars, and auto converts to Euro if you are in a euro country), or you can get two years for €65.22. Those are both excellent prices, especially with Netflix support thrown in, while other VPN’s charge extra for this. You can also choose a 6-month package for €32.70. Then there’s the usual month-to-month subscription for €3.63. You can get a 7-day free trial here. VPNCity accepts credit cards, PayPal.

Conclusion

For

Unblocks Netflix, iPlayer

Easy to use

Decent speeds Against Windows client uses SoftEther protocol only

Very few configuration options

VPNCity has acceptable speeds for most uses, it already works with Netflix out of the box, and there’s a good country and server count. On top of that, the privacy policy makes the right promises, and the price is very good. Anyone looking for a well-priced option should give VPNCity a look.

