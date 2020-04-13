All UK Brands that were suspended for GamStop fail

13 April 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

GamStop had previously issued a regulatory warning to all of its consumers including the relevant brands. This was only but to a bid by the new regulations to help curb the spread and infection of COVID-19. All the respective bans were to ensure that bands adhere to the small rules laid out by the regulators so as to help control the effect the pandemic is having over people.

Most of the punters had started withdrawing from the GamStop self-exclusion scheme just to enjoy the entire exclusive gambling experience in this rising online activity. This was a result of the lockdown that is being imposed on most of the countries. The lockdown which has affected most of the activities in the world has forced people to head to the self-quarantine mode that reduces the social gathering and interactions.

Limiting of the social interactions has affected a number of activities as said including the able businesses that are providing food for a number of people all over. To the gambling fans, the effect has been positive on their side in that as far as there is a lockdown, then it means online gambling activities shall go on uninterrupted hence making money.

On the same note, GamStop was forced to announce to its consumers the new changes it had put in place just to ensure the gambling industry works effectively and efficiently. On this note, the firm decided to announce to its consumers to end the self-exclusion scheme it had previously started in a way of minimizing gambling-related activities.

Violation of the UKGC

Due to the increased rate of the virus infection, the United Kingdom Gambling Commission had put in place some measures that could ensure that gambling becomes and remains a good activity to engage from. This was a mandatory requirement for most of the gambling сompanies and that strict measures could be put in place especially to those who will fail to abide by the simple regulatory ensures that have been put in place. As long as Bradley Oliva revealed non Gamstop bookies things became clearer. GamStop had announced the immediate suspension of all operators who will fail to adhere to the simple measures put in place. The warning by the UKGC was a clear indication of the concerns the Commission has towards its industry players. This was a way of saving the future of the gambling industry as gambling activities will go on as usual and more measures shall be put in place to save the entire gambling industry. The warnings which were clear enough to be followed by anybody had some severe setbacks that include revocation of the trading license among other remedies.

Sportito and Prophet Licences are Suspended

Sportito and Prophetic Companies are among the few great gambling giants whose licences have been snatched as a result of failure to adhere to the simple rules laid down by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission. UKGC had ordered all the online gambling operators to integrate GamStop into their offering by the end of March. Sportito is among the few operators who were caught up by the Commission’s regulations as advised.

Dynamics were also the other operators who were affected by this restrictive move, they effectively trade under the Prophet secondary sports betting brand. However, the Commission has already started reviews of the two operators/companies who were found violating the order rule. On the other hand, every gambler should be aware of the consequences and can have a talk with Gamcare UK staff in order to find the best way of self-exclusion.

The Commission insisted such operators risk by putting the lives of other consumers at a dangerous place in this hard times. In its activities, the Commission through its CEO Neil McArthur has reiterated that its main interest is to protect the most vulnerable groups in the entire gambling industry.

Conclusion

At this time, it is important for all operators to keep track of the few changes happening as it will help save the gambling industries. This kind of measure has landed two of the UK operators into a big problem that will halt their operations hence the business. Further, GamStop has also issued warnings to ensure that the vulnerable gamblers must make sure that they self-exclude from their self-exclusion scheme.

