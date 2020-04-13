HOW TO USE COVID19 DOWNTIME: eLearning for Business

13 April 2020

By Bryan Smyth

Two online events this week

At a time when a large number of businesses are running at lower capacities than normal, team members are on short-time or on temporary layoff, or indeed the Irish workforce are having to sign-on and upskill, Glandore, Ireland’s leading serviced office and flexible workspace provider, will commence their timely Free Virtual Events Learning Webinars this Tuesday, 14th April, 2020.

The virtual events will consist of a range of webinars/online videos from all industries including Marketing, Legal, Leadership, Nutrition, Finance and even Sleep. The experts presenting in conjunction with Glandore, predominantly hail from the Glandore’s co-working cities including Cork, Dublin and Belfast. All webinars have limited places so sign up advised asap on https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/glandore-20145103476

The first of the virtual events takes place at 3pm, on Tuesday 14th April and is presented by Partner and Head of Employment at Dublin-based Leman Solicitors, Bláthnaid Evans who will cover current governmental supports and how to avail of them. In uncertain times it can be difficult navigating the supports available to you. Whether it’s locating the relevant information or decoding the jargon – It is easy to become overwhelmed by the information overload. The silver lining is that there are great supports out there.

Bláthnaid will cover the various employment-focused government initiatives that have been brought in to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, and in particular the issues that she has seen arising in the last few weeks since its implementation and the solutions to those issues, including how employers can help their staff navigate this landscape.

The subsequent confirmed learning webinar from Glandore will be at 3pm on Thursday 16th April and will be presented by Judy Hopkins, Partner at integrated marketing communications agency Hopkins Communications. Celebrating 30 years in business, this family-run agency is headquartered in Cork with offices in Limerick and Dublin as well as a global partnership with 3AW network of global agencies servicing 28 countries worldwide. Entitled “Rethinking Your Marketing Communications Strategies in the ‘New Now’”, Judy’s webinar will cover top tips on how to keep your brand and business relevant in a time of uncertainty through clever use of Public Relations, digital platforms, effective marketing communications and some creative thinking.

Sign up to these free virtual events now on https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/glandore-20145103476

