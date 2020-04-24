‘Game over’ for Hollywood, as video games now turn quicker profits

24 April 2020

By Bryan Smyth

You may have recently read how Irish born Youtuber JackSepticEye (who now lives in Brighton, England) raised more than US$500,000 for the COVID19 effort, over 5 hours. The YouTuber has more than 23 million subscribers, and most videos are of him playing games. He calls himself the “most energetic video-game commentator on YouTube”, his 12 billion video viewers seem to agree.

The world is changing

In recent years only the traditional media industry could command such figures. Those are Hollywood figures.

Until quite recently video games were seen by many as crass, shallow thrills. A game can look spectacular, but it was thought by many that a game can have little to offer its audience in the way of values, insights or craftsmanship. In contrast, films have long had awards ceremonies such as the Oscars, and arty films are analysed in school and college courses. Times change, and video game revenues for commenters and developers alike are happily competing with box office takings.

Actors are business people and have noticed this, which is why many are diversifying into providing voice overs for video games.

A recent feature from Betway provides figures on exactly how video games are now placed in comparison with the film industry. It makes for interesting reading.

