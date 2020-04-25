How COVID-19 is affecting gambling habits

25 April 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

You may have heard about a little thing called COVID-19, the virus that is causing many of us to stay confined to our homes and leading to general mayhem across the globe, not to mention thousands of deaths.

Now, in times like these, many of us will be wondering just how badly the online gambling business has been affected by COVID-19.

The truth is that many veteran gamblers are using the time at home to enjoy some of their favourite casino games, whilst new players are also looking to work on their skills. If you are in this camp, you may want to check out an in-depth guide to online casinos.

In this article, we will take a close look at how COVID-19 is affecting online gambling right now.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at how COVID-19 is affecting online gambling amid the coronavirus.

Calls for curbs on online gambling

Throughout the world, government figures and campaigners have raised concerns about the possibility that online gambling will significantly increase over the quarantine period. The rationale put forward by these groups is that the boredom of staying at home for long periods will likely drive gamblers to play more casino games and put themselves at risk of losing large amounts of cash.

However, online casinos have already outlined their plans to safeguard against such happenings and it is clear that these companies are taking the idea very seriously. The key will be striking a balance between providing a fun service to people whilst not taking advantage of the most vulnerable players.

Have online casinos been hit by COVID-19?

With the majority of people in quarantine at the moment, lots of experts see the potential of a boost in online gambling due to the fact that we will be sat bored at home.

Yet, according to some sources, it seems that the current pandemic has caused a massive drop in revenue for many online gambling sites. For many, the lack of financial security that comes with the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that their gambling fun has had to be left aside for now.

With calls from some quarters to drastically reduce the amount that punters can bet on online games, could these new measures be the death of some online casinos?

Impact on sports gambling

Across the globe, millions of people love to bet on live sports action, with football, horse racing, and cricket among the most popular. As a result of COVID-19 and its impacts on live sport, there has been a severe drop in the amount of sports bets being placed worldwide.

Naturally, this has had a negative impact on the gambling industry yet there is hope. This comes primarily from the prevalence of eSports betting, which invites gamblers to wager on the official eSports teams of professional sports outfits like FC Barcelona and AC Milan.

Although undoubtedly a change for many, the eSports industry has provided a crucial lifeline to sports gambling in these most uncertain times.

