Do I Need a VPN for Online Gambling?

27 April 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Have you ever tried accessing some content on the internet only to be slapped with a message that says, ‘This website’s content is not available in your country’? If this message has ever displayed on a webpage you were trying to access, this could have been caused by restrictions imposed on the content published by the authorities in your jurisdiction.

Your IP address reflects your location and determines what you can access on the Internet. This explains why when you do not reside in a certain region, your access to online casinos might be denied.

Fortunately, you can work your way around this and many other challenges that might come in your way of online gambling. Today we bring you tips on how to smoothen your gambling experience using a VPN.

VPNs for gambling

As the number of people and business sectors relying on internet use continues to swell, so does the demand for VPN software. We all want to protect our online activities. That said, does this software stand a chance in gambling? Let’s start by finding out how it works and other things including how a VPN enhances security for grinders.

VPNs explained

In simple terms, a VPN lets you connect to the internet through another network. VPN services are available in renewable monthly or annual subscriptions. A number of things happen when your data is received by this ‘intermediary’ connection.

First, as your data is encrypted and your IP address and location are masked, you now appear like you are sending or receiving data from the location of the server.

The process of data encryption ensures that the information is encapsulated in a manner that even if it’s intercepted before reaching the desired destination, a hacker cannot make much from it. This helps protect your information from potential hackers.

How VPNs streamline online gambling

Overcome geo-restrictions

In addition to the security benefits explained above, VPNs help you circumvent your local restrictions. If your jurisdiction does not allow access to gambling sites due to certain religious or cultural beliefs, a VPN will help you work around it.

With a VPN, you will be able to unblock content by routing your connection through a server that is located in the country where the gambling content is not prohibited. This feature will enable you to bypass geographical restrictions and gain access to content from any part of the world, as long as your VPN provider has a server in that location.

The masking of IP addresses by a VPN will also help you stay at the top by overcoming firewalls. This will strategically position you for a win enabling you to rise above any form of ring-fencing.

Ensure security

The tight security feature really comes in handy for online gamblers. Nothing would hurt a gambler more than having his digital wealth swept away by some malicious people. VPNs have excellent privacy features that mask all your online activities.

It’s hard to track you or link any intercepted data back to you. With this kind of protection, you can rest easy knowing that your bankroll information is safe and secure.

How to choose the best VPN

Now that we are in agreement that VPNs are important for online gambling, how then do you settle for the best one?

An ideal VPN should meet the following criteria:

Have servers in multiple locations. Many servers grant access to a variety of content.

Guarantee good security and privacy. It should not keep a log of your data, all traffic should be encrypted.

Device compatibility. It should work well with all your gadgets, that is; on your computer and mobile devices.

Have Geo-unblocking features. This will allow you to access foreign sites that may be restricted in your country.

In your search for a VPN that meets your needs, be wary of free VPNs and all the features that they claim to offer.

In many cases, the supposedly free VPNs have to look for alternative means of sustaining their operations. This might include selling your data to advertisers. We have heard cases where installing the freebies caused serious privacy damages including sending messages without the user’s knowledge.

In any case, a free VPN would not be able to match the services of a paid VPN.

Conclusion

Different countries have different gambling laws. With a VPN connection, you can always access the content of choice.

