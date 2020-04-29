‘Cork versus COVID-19’: Sinn Féin to host public meeting on Facebook

29 April 2020

Sinn Féin in Cork will hold a public meeting via Facebook focused on how the people of rebel county are rising to the challenge of Covid-19.

The event will be broadcast on the Cork Sinn Féin Facebook page at 7pm. The party’s Cork TDs Thomas Gould, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire and Pat Buckley will be joined by Cork City GP Dr Nick Flynn and by Siobhan O’Dowd from Ballyphehane-Togher Community Development Project. Sinn Fein’s Health Spokesperson Louise O’Reilly TD will also take part in the discussion.

Speaking ahead of the event, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD said;

“The people of Cork are demonstrating impressive determination in rising to the challenge posed to our communities by Covid-19. “This Facebook meeting will be focused on discussing the issues that matter to people in Cork at this stage of the emergency and we will have a discussion centred on the response from the health service and the community sector. “We are delighted to be joined by Dr Nick Flynn and Siobhan O’Dowd who will bring a range of valuable insights and information for viewers. “It is extremely important that we stay connected during this crisis. We hope that this Facebook meeting will provide people with a sense of the huge amount of work that is being done locally to keep us safe. We will also discuss the areas of the response that need to be improved and what needs to happen before any restrictions are lifted.”

