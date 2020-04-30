5 Style Tips All Well-Dressed Men in Ireland Follow

30 April 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

FashionLots of us are interested in the up-to-date fashion trends that we see celebrities and models wearing. Whether it’s the latest spring fashion, summer fashion, winter fashion, or fall fashion, or simply what’s in the newest fashion magazines, there are lots of tips available to keep us all on our toes.

Times have changed, and more and more men are interested in fashion. Fashion is now as important to most men as it is to most women. There are male fashion accessories, male fashion designers, special stylists for men, and fashion shows for men’s clothes. In fact, over the past few years, we’ve seen a massive increase in the numbers of fashion designers for men with many of them earning names for their designs.

In Ireland, we have seen a huge change over the past few years and we are now in the era of well-dressed men. It is now more important than ever for men to alter their wardrobe with the latest innovative and fresh fashion. However, it’s sometimes hard to achieve the stylish look that we see on the red carpet or in fashion magazines. In a bid to help you achieve this, here are some of our top tips for staying stylish:

1. Start with the Basics

From James Dean to Steve McQueen, all the fashion greats of present and past have kept their look simple. And that’s why it works so well. They often wear or design basic outfits and don’t try and make a statement.

Men tend to wear the same clothes day in day out. If this sounds like you, then you should consider investing in some quality pieces of clothing and accessories. You can find luxury items online with SSENSE such as the popular Givenchy sneaker collection. All of the products on their site are high-end and fashionable, meaning they are the type of thing you need to make your outfit stand out. You should invest in items that will continue to look great and will work with other items in your closet.

2. Purchase Items Offline as well as Online

We now have thousands of brands available at the click of a button and we can purchase clothes without even trying them on. Shopping with online retailers has completely altered the way in which we shop.

Online shopping is incredibly popular and can be a great way to save time, and it allows you to find exactly what you’re looking for. However, sometimes it’s a good idea to take a trip to your local boutique or shop. Not only will this help you see what the latest fashion trends are, but a knowledgeable shop assistant may be able to advise you on how to wear different items in different ways. Shopping instore also allows you to try on items to make sure they fit before you purchase them.

Just remember, whether you choose to shop instore or online, it’s always a great idea to know what the latest trends are, what you are looking for, and how much money you want to spend before setting off.

3. Your Underwear is Important

Even if you’re not planning on showing your underwear to other people, you still need to treat it with the same respect as you’d give your other items of clothing. You should press your boxer shorts just like you would your shirts. You may be surprised how much better they look – and feel – when you put them on.

However, even if you don’t fancy pressing your underwear, it’s important to make sure it’s clean and fresh. Faded and threadbare styles don’t look good on anyone. Consider replacing your underwear every year to avoid them looking unsightly.

4. Don’t Plan Obsessively

If you’re short on time in the mornings, then it’s a good idea to choose and layout your outfit the night before. However, this might not be the most fashionable way to go. Unless you’re expected to follow a strict dress code, then picking your outfit spontaneously will usually help you to feel more fashionable and comfortable in an outfit.

If you’re short of time and choose to layout your outfit, then why not think about laying out a few key pieces or combinations which you can choose from in the morning? This will save you having to search through your whole wardrobe, but it will allow you to feel happier with what you’re wearing. There’s nothing more fashionable and stylish than a man who feels confident.

Another great piece of advice is to choose an outfit that suits what you’re doing during that day. You may need an outfit that’s flexible enough for an after-work event or a meeting.

5. Follow the Care Labels

It can be really annoying to find out that the brand new jumper you purchased is dry clean only. However, taking care of your clothes is important. When shopping, try and choose pieces that are built to last or need to be washed less often.

Staying stylish and in-fashion can be really hard, particularly if you spend long hours at work and don’t get the time to go shopping. Follow some of our top tips above that all well-dressed men in Ireland follow to help you stay stylish and fashionable.

