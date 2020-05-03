Carbon Tax increase should be reversed immediately – Thomas Gould TD

3 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould has called for the reversal of the Carbon Tax increase introduced today.

The Cork North Central TD said;

“It is indefensible to bring this increase, especially in the middle of a pandemic when every single euro counts for so many people.

“All it will do is make people poorer. It’ll make life harder for those families that are just about getting by. Those for who every, single Euro is precious will be absolutely hammered by this decision. Vulnerable people and low-wage workers will be disproportionately hit by the increase.

“This hike is not a climate action measure, it’s not about making Ireland greener or cleaner and it’s certainly not about changing people’s behaviour. It is about placing the burden on the shoulders of workers and families.

“In the absence of measures to enable people to transition to a low-carbon lifestyle which I absolutely support, increases in fuel tax just won’t work.

“Sinn Féin has written to both the Minister and the Revenue Commissioner to demand that this increase be reversed. People have enough to worry about right now without the additional stress of increases in fuel prices.

“If people want a glimpse at what Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil will do in government, just look at what they have done today.

