Audi Cork extends warranties by three months, as goodwill gesture during COVID19 crisis

11 May 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Audi Cork is offering its customers an extension of new car and extended warranties. This short-term measure is being introduced in Ireland as many customers have been unable to visit an authorised Audi dealership and report their warranty claims due to the ongoing Corona crisis.

The extension applies to Irish customers whose new car or extended warranty expires or has expired in the time period between 1st March 2020 and 31st May 2020. The period for the extension ends three months after the expiration of the original new car or extended warranty, at the latest on 31st August 2020.

Speaking about the extended warranty, Michael O’Brien, General Manager, Audi Cork said

“At Audi Cork, we want to work with our customers to make this particular time as easy and convenient as possible. This particular offer provides additional peace of mind and we are asking our customers to check their vehicle’s warranty status at AudiCheck.ie by completing a user-friendly online form. A member of the dealership team will review the details and revert back.

The Audi Network has continued to support frontline and essential workers for their service and repair needs throughout the crisis. With the easing of restrictions planned for May 18th, Audi Cork looks forward to welcoming customers who need a service or repair. The Audi Network has been readying itself by adapting showrooms and service facilities to allow for social distancing and all vehicles serviced will undergo enhanced cleaning and sanitisation. Customers can book their Services online at AudiService.ie”

The mileage restriction of the Audi new car and extended warranties remain unchanged with respect to the warranty extension. In the case of an overlap between the extension of the new car warranty and the start of the Audi extended warranty, the start of the extended warranty will be postponed for three months free of charge.

