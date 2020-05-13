DISCOUNT / COUPON / REVIEW: Get a contactless SumUp credit card reader for your business today

13 May 2020

If you run a business then a key point is getting paid by your customer, and… as quickly as possible! but right now you may currently be limited to accepting:

cash

cheques

credit transfers

but…

customers now don’t carry much cash, and do you have the right change?

cheques can bounce, plus in Ireland you must physically visit a bank to lodge them

Bank credit transfers to new accounts tend to require the sender to use their code generator, which is clunky and slow

Solution? accept credit and debit cards!

If you are in Ireland you are no longer limited to using the domestic banks for card processing. Years ago I tried to get a WorldPay account and gave up. Fortunately, now there is a German firm called SumUp who offer a device that uses the internet to authorise payments.

What do the card readers look like?

Pros

No standing charge

Quality looking card reader

No monthly minimums

No additional fees for foreign cards

Virtual terminal included also, for cardholder not present payments

Ideal for low-volume merchants

Chip & Pin, NFC

Accepts Visa, MasterCard, and…. American Express and Diner’s Club (which almost no one in Ireland does!)

No contract

Cons

Works ‘online’ only, so you must have a working internet connection to take a payment (whereas some bank card readers will allow offline chip and PIN transactions below a floor limit). This can be awkard when visiting a location with poor internet. We have resorted to using a customers wifi hotspot in the past when this happened, or reluctantly accepting a cheque

Fee for debit card transactions is the same as credit cards, whereas for terminals from merchant banks debit cards are typically cheaper for large transactions

2.75% transaction fee (which is higher in Ireland than the UK, although in practice many older accounts enjoy 1.75%)

No in-app invoicing

Limited reporting

No ability to add a boilerplate message to email receipts (so customers routinely contact us asking whether or not VAT was included)

Accepted Cards

Accept any credit or debit card (including international cards) that displays the following logos:

Visa Credit & Debit

MasterCard Credit & Debit

American Express

Diner’s Club

Our thoughts

Physically you won’t find a device much better than SumUp ‘s Air Card Reader, it has a beautiful design worthy of an Apple product, it is even white in colour! Customers are now more aware of the device, whereas in previous years a merchant would be questioned as to why there is no paper receipt.

If these features aren’t important to you and you simply want the lowest transaction fees for a low volume of card payments, then SumUp is the easy winner. However, your decision becomes a little trickier if the more advanced payment and businesses management features available elsewhere are of value to you.

To enjoy a discount of about €20 on the cost of the reader click on this link to SumUp.ie

Who SumUp won’t accept

The following high-risk businesses will need to seek special approval before using the SumUp card reader. We have highlighted the ones that are unusual to see on such a list:

Future business: where the delay between processing a card transaction and handing out the product/service is longer than 7 days.

Adult entertainment / Pornography

Airlines

Business seminars – like real estate seminars, investment programs, business opportunities/strategies, self-help books, etc.

Cosmetic surgery

Non-licensed Counselling centres (for example: debt and financial counselling, marriage and family counselling, alcohol and drug abuse counselling, and other personal counselling)

Detective agencies, protective agencies, security services including armoured cars, guard dogs

Door-to-door sales

Drug paraphernalia

Employment agencies, temporary help services

Escort services

File sharing services

Fortune tellers

Gambling

Guns, firearms, munitions sale & distribution

Illegal or legally questionable businesses or products

Investor services/investment clubs. Sale of stocks, securities, options, binary options, Forex, and other investments

Male/Female enhancers

Membership fees: this is problematic as many clubs would benefit from the use of a card reader

Not-for-profit organisations

Pawn shops

Political organisations

Products with doubtful efficiency: may include but not limited to weight loss products, hair growth products, products to boost, physical performance.

Protection services: protection, insurance, or registration, service against things such as identity theft, Internet, fraud, credit card theft or fraud, etc.

Pyramid sales/multi-level marketing

Religious organisations & goods stores

Sexual encounter firms

Stamp and coin stores

Telecommunication services including but not limited to prepaid phone services and recurring phone services

Used cars: this suggests SumUp do not like seeing transactions measured in thousands of euro

