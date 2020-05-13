FARMING: Cork based Agricultiure Minister Launches Mobile Calf Registration App

13 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Cork TD Michael Creed today welcomed the recent introduction by his Department of a Calf Registration App (Calf-Reg) which is now available free of charge to all herd keepers that have an iOS or Android smartphone.

The Minister stated that the switch from paper notifications to electronic notifications to facilitate the registration of calves was very encouraging. In 2019 over 70% of calves born were registered on the Animal Identification and Movement System (AIMS) using electronic notifications.

This introduction of the new Calf Registration App (Calf-Reg) offers an efficient and user friendly way to register calves electronically.

The main benefits of the Calf Registration App include:

· App is available on most mobile devices, (phones, tablets, laptops etc);

· Simple step by step process to record calf registration details;

· App records registration details even without network coverage, and can be submitted later to update records on AIMS when network coverage allows;

· App can be used in any location, including in farm buildings while tagging calves; and

· Prompt calf registrations that speeds up processing of passports with no postage delays.

Herd Keepers must have an Agfood account to use the app. A keeper may register to obtain an Agfood account online at www.agfood.ie . The Agfood helpdesk (Ph No: 0761 064424) is available to assist a farmer with any difficulties experienced with registration. Herd keepers can submit queries by emails to aim@agriculture.gov.ie

