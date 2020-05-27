Stop rent increases and evictions – says TD

27 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Absolutely vital that ban on rent increases and evictions is extended to protect Cork renters – Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould has said, “In order to protect Cork renters it is absolutely vital that the ban on rent increases and evictions be extended until the of the year.”

Deputy Gould added that an extension to the Covid-19 rent supplement payment is also needed.

The Cork North Central TD said

“Sinn Féin is calling on the Housing Minister to announce an extension to the ban on rent increases and evictions this week. The ban should continue until the end of 2020.

“Even before the Covid-19 emergency renters in Cork were pinned to their collar trying to pay extortionate rents. Now there is far too much uncertainty around employment. People’s incomes are not as stable as perhaps they were at the beginning of the year. Rent increases and evictions must be completely taken off the table.

“We have to do the right thing to protect young people and those working in retail and hospitality who have been the most impacted by Covid-19 in terms of job losses. This is the very section of the population most likely to be renting. It would be grossly unfair to heap even more stress upon many renters in Cork as they try to recover from substantial blows in their lives.

“Sinn Féin has long argued for real action on the rent crisis. In government we would ban rent increases for three years. In the here and now, we are calling on Eoin Murphy to extend the ban until the end of 2020.

“There is also the very real problem of renters in Cork accumulating rental debt due a loss of income as result of the pandemic. The Minister for Social Protection must extend the Covid-19 rent supplement until the end of the year.”