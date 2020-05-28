Protecting Ireland’s fisheries in Brexit talks

By on Comments Off on Protecting Ireland’s fisheries in Brexit talks

28 May 2020
By Bryan Smyth
bryan@TheCork.ie

We must hold the line at all costs in Brexit fisheries negotiations, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

Senator Tim Lombard has raised concerns after a Government analysis revealed that the Irish fishing industry could potentially see a huge slump in some fish quotas if the UK prevails in its ambitions for the sector.

Senator Lombard said: “A good Brexit deal on fisheries is more important now than ever.

“However an Irish Government analysis has shown that quotas for meghrim and monkfish could fall by up 67% and 64% respectively, while cod and haddock could both fall by 48%.

“The whiting quota for the Irish fleet could also fall by 40%. This would be detrimental to the industry here.

“There are conflicting reports over whether or not the EU will relax its red lines on this vital industry and I am keen that we strongly urge Michel Barnier not to give ground on the EU’s – and Ireland’s – key demands on fisheries.

Senator Lombard continued: “The EU has said it will not conclude a Free Trade Agreement with the UK unless there is a separate agreement which grants continued access for European fleets to UK waters.

“We must hold the line firmly on this issue.”

Protecting Ireland’s fisheries in Brexit talks added by on
View all posts by TheCork.ie →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login