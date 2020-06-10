Cork based Agri Minister Creed announces €197,500 funding for Agri-Food Tourism projects

10 June 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Following a call for proposals for Agri-Food Tourism Initiatives under the 2020 Rural Innovation and Development Fund in January, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed T.D, has announced the projects that will receive funding from his Department.

Minister Creed said

“During these unprecedented times I am pleased to support these initiatives in the agri-food tourism sector and build on progress already made. Food Wise 2025 highlights the natural synergy between agri-food and local tourism. I believe that agri-tourism is of great importance for rural areas in order to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine. In addition, it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice”.

Facts & Figures

Funding of €197,500 has been made available to the following successful projects:

o Carlow County Council (Ireland South East Agri Food Tourism Cluster – €12,987

o Achill Island Sea Salt – €10,800

o Galway Co Council (Discover Galway Food Experiences) – €25,000

o Cavan County Council (Cavan Food Network) – €12,987

o O’Connell Marketing/Taste Wexford – €12,987

o Waterford County Festival of Food – €24,802.75

o Sligo Food Trail – €17,500

o Drumshambo Community Council (Taste Leitrim Food and Drink Experiences) – €22,750

o Bia Innovator Campus, Athenry (Food and Agricultural Experience) – €25,000

o Drinks Ireland (Irish Whiskey Association (Irish Whiskey 360) – €13,744.85.

o Strandhill Peoples Market – €18,942

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media