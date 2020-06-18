Pensions for CE Supervisors – still not addressed

18 June 2020

By Bryan Smyth

The omission of CE Supervisor’s Pension Scheme in the FF, FG, Green Programme for Government is ‘disappointing but not surprising’

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North-Central, Thomas Gould, has today expressed his disappointment and frustration at the failure to include a solution for the CE Supervisor’s Pension Scheme in the Programme for Government.

The Cathedral Road based TD Gould said:

“It has been 12 years since the Labour Court recommended the implementation of a pension scheme for CE Supervisors and yet these workers are still waiting.

“Both Sinn Féin and Fianna Fail committed to a solution and to implementation of the Labour Court recommendation in the general election and yet, nowhere in the new Programme for Government document are the CE supervisors or their pension scheme mentioned.

“Myself and my colleagues in Sinn Féin will continue to support and advocate for the CE supervisors.

“Fianna Fail promised these workers their support. They cannot simply reduce this to vague and generalised comments on ‘social dialogue’. They need to uphold their election promises, respect the Labour Court recommendations and most importantly respect the CE supervisors.”

