The Different Casino Bonuses that You Can Get Online

9 July 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

When choosing the right online casino, you have to take a look at a few factors. What you should know is that the best online casino will really depend on your playing style and needs. Convenience is also something that you should factor in. However, there’s a factor that many online players are not really taking a look at and this is the promos and bonuses that the online casinos are offering.

It’s true that sometimes, as long as an online casino is offering a bonus or a promo that is interesting, many players are immediately enticed to sign up with them. However, what you should know is that each online casino offers different promos and bonuses. This is why it is always best to shop around before you sign up with an online casino.

While it’s already great to get any bonus from these online casinos, you still should look for the best casino bonuses out there to make sure that you’re getting more than what your money is worth. If you don’t know the different types of bonuses that online casinos offer, we will cover that for you.

Welcome or Sign up Bonus

Almost all online casinos out there offer this type of bonus because it is a great way for them to gain more customers or new players. What and how much you can get from a sign up bonus can vary from one online casino to another.

Typically, you can get as much as 100 percent of a bonus from this. However, some online casinos only set a bonus of a specific amount. This is why this is one of the first things to consider when you’re signing up with a casino. This is something that you should take advantage of if you don’t plan on staying with one online casino as you can only get this bonus once.

Usually, welcome bonuses are only credited to your account once you’ve already made your initial deposit. However, there are online casinos that won’t even require you to make a deposit to credit your bonus. Still, there is typically a number of rollovers before you can withdraw the bonus that you got.

No Deposit Bonus

This is something you can get without having to make a deposit. However, again, there could be a certain number of rollovers required before you can withdraw the bonus that you got. This is definitely something that you should look for if you are still testing out different casinos. It’s something that you can take advantage of if you’re still unsure about a certain casino. You basically get to play without making a deposit so it’s risk-free.

Reload Bonus

This type of bonus is what you should look for if you are planning on playing at the same online casino for a long time. Well, this doesn’t exactly mean that you get to have a bonus every time you make a reload. Most online casinos only offer this once a month.

Reload bonuses are also usually lower than deposit bonuses. It’s typically only a percentage of your deposit, and so check when a reload bonus is applicable or when you can qualify for it. There are also online casinos that only offer reload bonuses on specific days of the week or day of the month.

Free Spins

A free spin is what you can use on slot machine games and this is typically given by casinos that are heavy on this type of game. If you’re a big fan of slot machine games, then this is something that you should go after.

Free spins can be given as part of the sign up bonus or your reload bonus. There are also t8imes that these are randomly given when you make a deposit or you play a game. The number of free spins that you can get will depend on how much deposit you make or the promo that an online casino has at the moment.

Match Bonus

A match bonus has to be one of the most generous bonuses that you can get from an online casino. This just really means that you get an equal amount of your deposit. For example, if you deposit 50 dollars to your account, the casino will match that amount, and so you’ll get a total of 100 dollars deposited to your account. This type of bonus is typically offered by casinos if there are matches that they want to promote.

It is really important that you consider what bonuses and promos a casino have before you sign up with them. This could benefit you from the moment you sign up or even in the long run. What’s most important is that you always check and read the fine print before you get excited about any bonuses. The last thing you want is to make a deposit to get a certain bonus only to find out that you’re not even qualified for it.

