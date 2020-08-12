One positive from COVID-19 could be a ban on co-living ‘shoebox’ apartments

12 August 2020

By Tom Collins

Sinn Fein has published a Bill that will ban co-living

The Bill would amend the Planning and Development Act 2000 by the deletion of section 28 (1C) and will also repeal the Build to Rent and Shared Accommodation planning rules.

Speaking today, Deputy Gould said:

“The Ministerial Power Repeal (Ban Co-Living and Build to Rent) Bill 2020 firstly repeals an amendment made to the Planning and Development Act by Minister Alan Kelly in 2015.

“This amendment gave the Minister the power to impose planning guidelines on local authorities despite what was democratically agreed by our local Cork city and county councillors in their development plans.

“Minister Eoghan Murphy used this power in 2018 to impose mandatory planning guidelines on local authorities in relation to apartment sizes and standards which opened up the space for co-living developments.

“This Bill repeals these mandatory guidelines related to co-living and build to rent.

“Co-living is a bad form of housing.

“It is not a solution to the crisis in terms of the availability of affordable accommodation for young people in our city.

“No one should be expected to live in 12sqm of space – a car parking space – and pay €1,300 per month for the privilege.

“Co-living would be bad for this state and it would be very bad for Cork. We need affordable, good-quality homes that would support and enhance local communities.

“Cork is a rapidly expanding city and our focus needs to be on maintaining and improving quality of life for both old and new communities. We do not need to be cramming as many people as possible into as small a space as possible.”

