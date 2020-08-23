3 Things to Know About When Gambling at Irish Online Casinos

23 August 2020

Gambling is a big part of Irish culture. Horse racing is one of the most popular sports in the country, with its links to betting well documented. Having a wager on the big game is also very common, while there are a few casinos in Cork that are very popular at the weekend.

But for those who prefer to play casino classics such as poker, roulette and blackjack online, what are some of the things people need to know? Let’s take a look!

Irish online casinos are licensed

The most important thing to talk about first is the legality of Irish online casinos. The good news is that there are no issues here, with online casinos in Ireland are legal.

While there is confusion over online gambling rules in many other countries, this is not the case in Ireland. Online gambling has been legal for some years, meaning people can log on to casino sites to play their favourite games no matter where they are in the country.

Cork people have some decent options when it comes to bricks and mortar casinos, but for many playing online will be a better option.

For one, online casinos are open around the clock, whereas bricks and mortar facilities usually close down overnight. This means anyone who wants to have a game of poker, blackjack or spin the reels on some online slots have the chance to do so, no matter the time of the day. Not everyone is lucky enough to live close to a casino either, making online sites more useful.

Make the most of Irish online casino offers and promotions

With so many different online casinos out there, they have to think outside the box in order to attract new customers. As a result, players have lots of offers and promotions to try out.

Deposit bonuses are offered by the majority of online casinos these days – a 100 per cent boost to the first deposit you make is often available – while free spins and other no deposit bonuses might also be up for grabs on sites as well.

The advantage of a no deposit bonus is that customers joining online casinos do not even have to risk any of their own cash when they sign up for a new account. This is a chance to test out new games such as online slots to see if they are worthwhile.

Naturally, there are some downsides to be taken into account as well. Various terms and conditions are included by online casinos in the promotions and offers they put up for grabs.

These can include wagering requirements, which might make it difficult to earn a profit out of a no deposit bonus, while this type of deal often comes with a maximum win attached as well.

Overall, though, it is fair to see online casino bonuses are a good thing and worth taking.

Ireland is home to one of the world’s top online casino companies

Flutter Entertainment, which is one of the biggest online casino companies in the world, has its headquarters in Ireland. The firm’s base is located in the capital city of Dublin.

Brands that are owned by Flutter include Paddy Power, PokerStars, Sky Bet, Sportsbet, Betfair, FOX Bet, FanDuel, TVG and Adjarabet. The company is so strong that it reports revenues in the region of £2 billion a year, showing its power in an industry that is expanding at a rapid rate.

The chances are that most Irish people who like to gamble online have done so through a Flutter Entertainment company, whether they realised they were doing so or not.

Aggressive expansion is also being pursued by the company, which is aiming to crack the online gambling market in the United States.

Flutter’s name is certain to become more well known around the world, raising the profile of other Irish online casinos in the process.

