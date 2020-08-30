SOCCER: Kenny Promotes Duo As Byrne And Whelan Miss Out In First Republic Of Ireland Squad

30 August 2020, Sunday

Glen Whelan, Jack Bryne, and Sean Maguire are set to miss out on Ireland’s first team. That’s after the manager Stephen Kenny failed to include the players in the team. However, the manager has included Jayson Molumby and Adam Idah in his team.

The Waterford born and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, Molumby, and Adam Idah, the Norwich city striker, both received call ups to the first team. Both players were included in a twenty-three man group for the national league opener against Finland and Bulgaria. These games are good news for soccer punters, considering the EPL and other major competitions have been concluded.

Having worked under Kenny, Aaron Connolly and Troy Parrott will be part of the team. Another player missing out in the squad is Michael Obafemi, thanks to a cryptic tweet from the youngster.

When Kenny was questioned about Michael Obafemi’s post, Kenny said that Michael is a great player. According to Kenny, Michael is still learning the position of playing wider, something he must come to terms with before featuring in the first team. Fortunately, the player is in a much better physical condition at the moment, making him have a great future ahead.

Kenny hopes that Michael joins the under twenty-one team and does well at that level and hopefully gets into the Southampton team. Kenny stated that Michael did not make it to the senior team. But his statement about the evolution of the team gave some hope to Michael.

Meanwhile, Molumby, a midfielder who was a key member of Kenny under twenty-one over the past year and a half, gets the call up off the back of a really strong season in the championship with Millwall where he was on loan from Brighton.

The 21-year-old made forty appearances for the London team throughout the campaign. In the club, he did more than enough to earn him the potential to move up to a higher level.

Adam Idah, a sticker from Cork, played sixteen matches for Norwich, of which twelve of the appearances came in the top flight. He scored a hattrick in the FA Cup against Preston back in January.

Some of the players made a comeback to the squad, including Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy, Fulham’s Harry Arter, Southampton’s Shane Long and Blackburn’s Darragh Lenihan. These players returned to the squad for the game in Sofia and Dublin.

David McGoldrick will join the team for the Finland game after the assessment of his long term foot injury. Byrne misses out despite being in the season with shamrock rovers, while Maguire has not reached previous heights with Preston north end in recent months.

Defender Ciaran Clarks resumed back to training with Newcastle after missing the end last season. That is after suffering an ankle injury. Despite him getting back to training, he has not been selected in the squad.

The Irish players are set to meet up on Sunday ahead of two-day training at the national training center in Abbottstown. After that, the team is going to fly to Bulgarian capital on Tuesday afternoon.

