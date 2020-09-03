3 September 2020

By Bryan Smyth

A quarter of the world’s population have been home for almost six months. If you are reading this, there is a chance that you were one of them. Yes, it’s still important to stay indoors to protect yourself and others. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t have a good time. The pandemic can also come back.

So, here are 10 cool indoor activities you haven’t thought about.

1. Take A Virtual Trip At Home

Since travel has reached a dead end, it is time to adopt a new way to see the world – virtual travel and virtual tours. Thanks to the internet, we can go almost anywhere, and without a passport.

Throughout the U.S., there are hotels and resorts with live webcams , which offer a fascinating view of their surroundings. Imagine stretches of sandy beaches, majestic mountain scenery, and soothing lake landscapes that (sort of) make you feel like you are there.

Of course, cameras can’t replace the feeling of reclining in the sun or shooting a slope on skis, but they’re free and, let’s face it, it can be the next best thing when a real journey is out of the question.

If you look at Google Earth, you can now virtually drive through 31 of the largest national parks in the United States. These include the Virgin Islands and Mount Rainier in Washington State. Click on your chosen park, and you will be taken to your destination.

You could ‘tune in’ to live webcams at some of Europe’s most popular destinations. For example, the once-bustling Barcelona beach, Market Square in Bruges, or even Rome’s iconic Colosseum – watch in wonder, because you may never see these legendary locations as quiet as this ever again.

Our favourite museums and art galleries may be closing their doors, but don’t despair. Technologically trained curators are creative about how the public can access their collections, and many of them serve the online audience with insanely good virtual tours.

From Parisian Impressionist works at the Museum of Orsay to the voyeuristic archive of relics of former lovers at the Museum of Disrupted Relations, there are some exciting online museum tours.

2. Become A Possible Millionaire

If you do not wish to get up and do something productive, you can still avoid boredom. Imagine if you won the lottery.

Now that you have free time and nowhere to go to party or have dinner, why not try your luck in the lottery? Checking the lotto results on Irish Lotto results checker , for example, can help you look at the main results and games you are playing at the moment online.

However, be careful not to waste your luck. It is simply a fun thing to try – not the beginning of the biggest obsession. You should make low stakes, be smart, and let the Force be with you. Let the fun begin!

3. Learn The Lingo

No more excuses why you still can not order a cup of coffee abroad – it’s time to learn the local jargon! There are a few ways to learn a new language, from online one-on-one classes and downloadable language applications (such as Duolingo ) to the ancient method of flashcards or notes glued to the fridge. Whatever suits you best, go ahead and babble.

BTS, aka ‘Bangtan Sonyeondan’, one of the biggest boy bands globally, has launched a new language learning platform to help their fans better understand Korean-speaking tunes such as ‘Boy with Luv’, ‘I Need U’ and ‘Fake Love’.

The short videos are available from March 24th on Weverse, an application created by the management company of the Big Hit group, with the ability to watch another video every Monday at 9 pm Korean time.

4. Smash Those Fitness Goals

The internet is booming with inspiring fitness blogs and training videos full of fitness tips and programs. It includes comprehensive exercise with fitness gurus such as Kayla Itsines and Nike Training Club to Yin Yoga with virtual instructors.

Daily training, while you are indoors, is suddenly much easier. Classpass, a fitness class application that previously allowed gyms worldwide to sign up for classes, has released 2,000 fitness video and audio tutorials . Sessions cover yoga, HIIT, boxing, strength training, barrels, and more. You simply need to sign up through the app or website.

Dig out your spandex, make room in your living room, and set up on Facebook or Instagram Live every Wednesday for aerobics from the Dolly Trolley drag queen. It is a revival of 80’s social media-style home training videos.

Sessions are free, but the organizers have established a PayPal link for those who want to donate some money.

5. Practice Selfcare

You shouldn’t underestimate the power of a bubble bath, especially one that includes a flickering candle, a piece of cake, and a large glass of wine. Or, if facial masks, body scrubs, and manicure pedicures are more like your thing, then in this department, too.

As the world around us changes daily, almost hourly, we all face new anxieties. It is where the world-famous Ivy League Yale University comes in. They have shared their most popular course, The Science of Well Being , online, for free, wherever you are.

After a ten-week series of seminars by psychologist Lori Santos, you will learn how to increase your happiness, dispel myths about what makes us meaningful, and, ultimately, create better, more productive habits.

6. Make A Picnic

During self-insulation, you may want to shake your diet with some cute and fancy table settings.

Put down the carpet, take these big salad bowls, and turn on your summer playlist. And if you are quarantined with your partner? Light candles for a romantic picnic for two.

It is always a pleasure to have a barbecue. You can cook food and eat outside. After you are done, light a fire and tell scary stories. Remember how much fun it is to sit by the fire and tell stories. Make it happen in your yard. Enjoy the night sky. More than anything, enjoy each other!

Bad weather? No problem. Put a picnic blanket and a food basket in the living room and eat your dinner as if you were having a picnic. The diversity in your family life brings you together as one. Such events are often the catalyst for a fun evening.

7. Get Crafty

You can sit back on the sofa in the living room with several types of yarn and try the new pattern you have been watching on Instagram. You could teach your children or partner how to knit, and you can work together on new projects.

8. Go Green

Although the fears of food shortages and pandemic pillaging have fortunately passed, growing one’s food should still be a top priority.

We are not talking about a whole farm full of food; start with a few herbs on the window sill, and if you have room, follow the tomato vines in the garden, small fruit trees, and a few root vegetables.

When they are ready, and the weather allows, take them outside and plant a full garden . You might be surprised how quickly they will grow when you have so much extra time to care for them.

9. Project AR Animals Into Your Living Room

How about a life-size lion, a tiger, or a giant panda in your house? Yes, thanks to Google’s augmented-reality animal tool , you can select from a range of fluffy new tenants and view them in 3D within your own home.

10. Cook Something New

Many people have allowed Massimo Bottura into their kitchens. However, now he is a particularly welcome guest. The Michelin-starred chef is, as ever, energetic, and this is just the boost of optimism that we may need when millions of people enter quarantine to mitigate the spread of the virus.

While some people turn to take-away dishes alone, others use their time at home to jump into their kitchen. Bottura wants to help with the nightly free series of cooking on her own Instagram account.

One 84-year-old Italian grandmother reacted wonderfully to the fact that her country was locked down. Nonna Nerina usually gives master classes in pasta making in the countryside near Rome, but she had to cancel all classes.

Now, together with her granddaughter Chiara, Nerina has put them on the Internet. You can sign up for a live two-hour virtual pasta workshop to be introduced to their legendary family recipes.

Conclusion

It’s sometimes fun to go out to town with friends and family, but home is where the heart is. It is your personal space where you can let your hair down, relax, and plan your good times on your terms. Choose a couple of fun things to do at home and try them out. The list can help develop a cool plan for indoor activities. Staying indoors does not have to be something that is boring. With a little creative thinking and preliminary planning, you might be more eager to spend more time at home.

