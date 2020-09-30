POLITICS: SF TD wants more Gardai in Cork

30 September 2020

By Tom Collins

Cork needs community Gardai – Thomas Gould TD

Deputy Thomas Gould, Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central, has today called for an additional 16 community Gardai to be assigned to Cork city before Halloween.

Deputy Gould said:

“An announcement was made in April 2019 that Cork city was to receive 20 additional Community Gardai. At that time, there were 32 Community Gardai in the city. With only 36 now, it seems that commitment was another empty promise given to Cork city.

“Halloween is a peak time for anti-social behaviour with fireworks proving to be a major problem already this year. Sinn Fein have brought forward a PMB looking to protect communities from fireworks but we need to see more community Gardai brought into Cork city as well.

“I’ve asked the Minister for Justice some follow up questions and am hoping to get a clear answer on when these Gardai will be delivered. For too long, communities in Cork have been forgotten and neglected.

“We have only 5 more Community Gardai than Limerick despite having nearly double the population. It’s just not enough and some people don’t feel safe in their homes anymore. An increase in community Garda numbers will help the elderly and most vulnerable during this very difficult time.

“With the recent increase in anti-social behaviour, drug dealing and arson across the Northside in the last number of weeks, we need to see real action now.

“People need to feel like they can walk their streets and sit in their homes safely. Underfunding of Gardai in Cork over the last number of years is ruining communities and it needs to stop now.”

