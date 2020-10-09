Improvements to Disabled Parking in Cork City Centre

9 October 2020

By Tom Collins

Deputy Thomas Gould, Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central, has welcomed a commitment by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to instruct the Department of Transport to liaise with Cork City Council in rectifying accessibility issues with disabled parking spaces. Deputy Gould had raised the issue with the Tanaiste in the Dail.

Teachta Gould said:

“Thanks to many wonderful disability activists in Cork, this issue has been at the forefront of the local agenda for the last number of weeks. It was clear it needed to be brought to the attention of the government.

“There are over 100 disabled parking spaces in Cork city and too many of them are inaccessible or unsafe. Undipped pathways, spaces that are too narrow and poorly positioned spaces are excluding disabled people from our city.

“The Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, has committed to raising this issue with the Department of Transport and making sure they liaise with Cork City Council. I will be following up on this commitment next week.

“We need to see Cork move towards being an inclusive city. This means that it is accessible to everyone. I will continue to work towards this goal.”

