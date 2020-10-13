Damage to Ireland-Poland diplomatic relations, at a local level over LGBT rights

13 October 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Decision made locally by ‘Fermoy Twinning Committee’ to terminate a 2006 ‘town twinning’ between Fermoy (pop. 6,500), County Cork, Ireland and Nowa Dęba (pop 11,310), Tarnobrzeg County, Subcarpathian Voivodeship, Poland. However, final decision rests with elected County Councillors.

This week the Cork East branch of one Irish political party (Social Democrats) welcomed the decision by the ‘Fermoy Twinning Committee’ to terminate the twinning agreement between Fermoy and the town of Nowa Dęba in Poland which has been designated an “LGBT-Free Zone”.

“Poland, one of just six European countries to not yet legalise same-sex marriage designated a number of towns as “LGBT-free” in early 2019. In Ireland, we have seen real progress on social issues in recent years including marriage equality, repeal of the eighth amendment and the Gender Recognition Bill. Therefore, as a society, we are empowered to take a firm stance against the discrimination and erasure of the LGBT+ community.”

said Saoirse Mackin, Chairperson of Social Democrats’ Cork East branch.

There are almost 100 municipalities in Poland that have been declared “LGBT-Free Zones”, as a result of the rise in homophobic rhetoric by the governing Law and Justice Party who have denounced “LGBT ideology”. This means that about one third of Poland is now designated as “LGBT-Free”.

Ian O’Ceallaigh, Co-Vice Chair of the branch added

“Cork East Social Democrats believe that Fermoy’s twinning with Nowa Dęba is clearly untenable and we are glad the Twinning Committee have taken the decision to pursue a termination of the twinning agreement between the two municipalities”.

Poland has received backlash from a number of governments globally for their stance against the rights and freedoms of the LGBT+ community. Polish towns that have declared themselves as “LGBT-Free” have had European Union funding revoked.

