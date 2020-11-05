5 November 2020

By Roger Jones

As bingo halls across the country continue to suffer, more and more of us are heading online to play with friends and family.

For many of us, our routine of heading down to the hall has been well and truly ruined! Although this was a fun way to spend time, there remains a way to enjoy some bingo fun in a safe way.

Thankfully, plenty of players have turned to virtual online bingo nights in lockdown. Hosting your own virtual bingo night can be a great way to have fun during a pandemic. In this article, we will take a look at how, with just a little effort, it is possible to enjoy an amazing evening of bingo fun from the comfort of your own home.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at exactly how to host a virtual bingo night during lockdown.

Grab your loved ones

As any seasoned player will know, bingo is a great game to play with friends. One of the key elements of this beloved game is that it brings people together around a table.

These days, the idea of enjoying a game of bingo between friends seems a distant dream. Thankfully, online bingo sites and video software like Zoom and Skype enable bingo to be enjoyed from the comfort and safety of home. For those of you looking for a wide range of online bingo games, be sure to check out swankybingo.com as they provide some great games for players.

Connecting with loved ones during a virtual bingo night in lockdown is a great way to relieve stress, socialize and forget about the news for a while!

Carefully select a caller

Without a doubt the most important position for anybody in the game of bingo, a caller is not only someone who calls out numbers as they come out of the hat. In fact, the caller is someone who makes the game tick and brings a serious element of fun to proceedings in the process. Confidence, knowledge and a great sense of humor are essential qualities for any bingo caller.

Another important thing is for the caller to select the winning prize for those lucky enough to get house. Whether cash or products like teddy bears, wine or even holidays, it is important to get prizes that players will compete to win!

Make tickets and select a number style

It is very important to create quality cards/tickets and choose a number variation for your game of bingo.

How to do this? Well, the best method is to head online and use a Random Number Generator (RNG). This will make things 100% random and is very easy to do. Create a table for your card and insert a new number in each time you have spun the RNG. Be sure to use a limit of between 0 – 90 to make sure you stick to the rules of bingo, otherwise you might be playing all night!

