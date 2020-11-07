What do YOU think about the Fermoy ‘Weir Remediation Project’ – Cork County Council want to hear your views

7 November 2020

Make your views known at FermoyWeir.ie

Fermoy’s early 19th Century Weir is a protected structure and iconic landmark in the town. In line with the conservation objectives of the River Blackwater Special Area of Conservation (SAC), Cork County Council will seek views and opinions from the public on options for its remediation and provision for a fish bypass channel.

The Council will undertake a non-statutory public consultation on the options and measures considered for implementation of the Fermoy Weir Remediation and Fish Bypass for a period of four weeks from Friday, November 6th until Friday, December 4th, 2020.

Recent years have seen an accelerated deterioration of the weir. Due to its present condition excessive velocities of water pouring through the breach is leading to significant erosion on the south bank of the River Blackwater at Mill Island and is preventing the passage of fish. Inland Fisheries Ireland is the responsible body for approving the design of measures to provide for the passage of fish, which are needed due to the existing fish ladder not meeting the objectives of the River Blackwater Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

Following on from a feasibility study, two options for the remediation of the weir are being considered and nine for the fish passage. Details of the proposed measures are available on www.FermoyWeir.ie

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley noted,

“The weir is a centrepiece for the river, the community, the scenery and the biodiversity of Fermoy. The decisions made now build upon works that began 200 years ago and will have long lasting impacts into the future. It is vital that the people of Fermoy have their say in a development that will have a meaningful and enduring impact on their town.”

Cork County Council welcomes feedback on the Fermoy Weir Remediation and Fish Bypass project and encourages members of the public to submit their feedback online via www.fermoyweir.ie, by email to feedback@fermoyweir.ie or by post to Fermoy Municipal District Offices, Fermoy Town Hall, Fermoy, Co. Cork.

Submissions should be made online, if possible

In the interest of public health and safety, submissions should be made online where possible, however accommodations can be made on request, to view paper copies of the options under consideration, in accordance with public health guidelines and current restrictions. Please contact the Fermoy Area Office on (025) 31155 to arrange.

