Cork rent increases ‘worrying and unacceptable’

9 November 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Speaking today in response to the Daft.ie 2020 Q3 Rental Prices Report, Deputy Thomas Gould, Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central, has called on the government to implement real protections for renters.

Teachta Gould said:

“Rents in Cork city are now over double their lowest level in 2012. This is extremely worrying and the significant 5.2% rise in the city in the middle of a pandemic is a disgrace.

“Sinn Fein tabled legislation that would have seen a 3 year rent freeze. The government refused to support this despite acknowledging that rents are too high. This would have been a step towards supporting people who are really struggling at this time.

“The four largest cities, excluding Dublin, had only one tenth of the housing at the start of 2020 compared with a decade earlier. We know what the problems are and yet the government is refusing to act.

“€1443 average rent in the city is simply just too high. Ordinary families are struggling to pay these extortionate prices and until the government put protections in place rents will continue to rise.”

