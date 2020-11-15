WATER OFF: Tower, Cloghroe, and Blarney

15 November 2020, Sunday 9.47am

By Tom Collins

Irish Water and Cork County Council are working to restore water supply to customers experiencing disruptions due to a burst watermain in Tower, Cloghroe, Blarney and surrounding areas.

Crews are on the ground carrying out repairs which are expected to be completed by this evening. However it might take 2-3 hours for normal supply to return to all properties once these repairs are completed. In the meantime works are underway to reroute water from other parts of the network to reduce the number of customers affected.Neil Smyth, Irish Water, commented: “Repair crews have located the burst and are carrying out emergency repairs this morning. We will continue to work closely with Cork County Council to have water restored to all customers as quickly as possible. We are mindful of the impact this unplanned outage will have on customers and we are working as quickly as possible to fix the burst.”

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

