TD signs petition to reopen Southdoc on Northside

30 November 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central Tommy Gould has called for support for his petition to reopen Southdoc on the Northside of Cork. His call comes after Southdoc Blackpool was closed in March this year and has yet to reopen.

Deputy Gould said:

“People are paying €20 for a taxi there and €20 for a taxi back. This is too much to ask of people and I am worried it will result in people not seeing a doctor when they need to.

“I have written to the Minister for Health and to Southdoc themselves. Southdoc have said that they have no timeline for reopening the facility. They claimed that the new arrangement, with only one facility on the Kinsale road in Cork city, has raised no issues but this is not what I am hearing on the ground.

“It is so important that, in the middle of a pandemic, people have real access to healthcare services. The Northside of Cork can’t just be forgotten about as it was with the reopening of all other Southdoc facilities.

“I hope that people will support this petition. We need to put pressure on the Minister for Health and Southdoc to give the Northside the healthcare services it needs.”