Update on Medicinal Cannabis in Ireland

3 December 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central has today welcomed comments by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar that medicinal cannabis supply is an issue that needs to be resolved immediately.

Deputy Gould said:

“The only positive thing to come out of this pandemic is that the government took actions that it said couldn’t be done in normal times. One of these was the provision of medical cannabis to people like Vera Twomey’s daughter Ava. Not having to fly away from her family was a huge relief for Vera.

“We’ve seen it can now be done so I asked the Tanaiste to commit to making this supply arrangement permanent. He gave a firm commitment to follow up with Minister Donnelly and expressed his own annoyance that this had not yet been sorted.

“The government has had months to resolve this issue. They’ve had years to fix this in fact. And yet here we are with families still crying out for certainty and support. I hope the Tanaiste holds to his commitment and I’ll be following up with Minister Donnelly in coming days.”