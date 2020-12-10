ST KEVINS: Homes will be built on former Psychiatric Hospital site which incluces landmark Redbrick building

10 December 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, has today welcomed news that the Land Development Agency are progressing plans for St Kevin’s Site in Cork city.

Teachta Gould said:

“This is an issue I have been raising for years. Most recently I raised it in the Dail with the Minister for Housing. “This site has been a drain on public resources for the last 18 years. Over €1 million has been spent on security and yet, it was still burned to the ground. The cost of this on the taxpayers has been extortionate and we now need to see real development on the site. “I would call on the LDA to commit to proactively engage with, and take on board suggestions of, the local communities. There are serious concerns with infrastructure in the area especially with road connections and a lack of bus services.”

More about the site

The redbrick building is located 2.5km west of Cork city centre on a prominent south facing hillside site, beside Wellington Bridge across from the Kingsley Hotel and Cork County Hall, the prominent site includes the former St Kevin’s Hospital building with its well known redbrick facade – now in a dilapidated state, having suffered a fire in 2017.

The entire site extends to approximately 14 acre. The majority of the site is situated in an area zoned ‘Residential, Local Services and Institutional Uses’ in the Cork City Development Plan 2015-2021.

The LDA state they will