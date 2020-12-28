Northside of Cork City needs a college campus

28 December 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central has today written to UCC and CIT seeking a meeting to discuss the possibility of the expansion of their campuses into the Northside of Cork city.

Teachta Gould said:

“I have previously engaged with CIT on this issue and I had a very positive response. I would hope that we can work together to develop a campus on the Northside of Cork city.

“Young people on the Northside need to be supported and encouraged to attend third-level. You can’t be what you can’t see and this investment by either UCC or CIT would be a boost to the prospects of young people who feel traditionally excluded from third level.

“The economic benefits would be immense. Cork is a rapidly growing city and we need to work to balance the Northside and the Southside. A university campus on the Northside would be an extremely positive move. I look forward to working with the universities on this initiative.”