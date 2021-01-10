M20 Cork-Limerick Motorway – online public meetings next week

10 January 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould will host two online public meetings next week regarding the development of the M20.

The meetings will be attended by the members of the M20 project management team who deliver a presentation and hold a Q&A session.

The meetings will be held via zoom on Monday, January 11 for the Navy Route and Tuesday, January 12 for the Green Route. Both meetings will begin at 7.30pm.

Deputy Gould said;

“We have organised these meetings as information sessions for local communities and as an opportunity for residents to raise any queries they have in relation to the development.

“We made the decision to hold the sessions after meeting with residents before Christmas who felt they needed more information and a chance to ask questions. These meetings will provide residents with an opportunity to engage directly with the project management team before the deadline for submissions from the public on January 15th.”

Mr Gould said those who wish to attend either of the information sessions should contact his office to obtain the required zoom link. They can do so by emailing thomas.gould@oireachtas.ie or by phone on 021-4212233.