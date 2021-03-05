Do NOT attend Saturday’s protest in Cork City Centre – says Sinn Fein

5 March 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin TDs Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (Cork South Central) & Thomas Gould (Cork North Central) have asked the people of Cork to stay home tomorrow (Saturday) and not to attend mass gatherings, such as any protests planned.

In a statement today, the two TD’s said:

“The virus is still in our community, with multiple strains and they are highly dangerous.

“The people of Cork have made huge efforts, in recent weeks especially. So many people are making so many sacrifices to drive down community transmission and defeat this virus.

“We need to be conscious that our frontline workers in our hospitals and in public health are still under huge pressure. They need our continued support. I understand that people are very frustrated, and that the pressure on people has become hard to bear. This is a time of great hardship. I know many people who are frustrated and angry. However there are those who will exploit the frustrations of ordinary people to further a much more divisive agenda.

“We do not want a repeat of last weekend’s events in Dublin here in Cork. Gatherings of hundreds of people will not help the situation, we have already seen elsewhere the impact such gatherings can have on transmission.

“We all need to continue to abide by the public health advice, and that means avoiding large gatherings, and protests.”