BUSINESS NEWS: Discount code for SumUp credit card reader

13 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Since COVID we have all taken steps towards a cashless society. Regardless of what you think about this, the reality is if you are running a business you must now move with the times. Even my Dentist – who is very old-school – now accepts cards!

Getting a card terminal from a bank has been a hassle, typically there is a monthly rental fee and your need a business account, so sole traders with small turnovers have avoided these. However, SumUp is a German company, licenced the Irish Central Bank. It sells two card terminals with no standing charges. Just pay 2.75% per transaction.

Option A: The SumUp card reader (a Bluetooth device that connects to your smartphone)



Option B: The SumUp 3G card reader (with inbuilt data SIM)

Pros

No standing charge

High quality card reader (almost looks like an Apple product!)

No extra charges for overseas cards

Great for occasional use

Chip & Pin, NFC

Accepts Visa, MasterCard, and…. American Expressand Diner’s Club

No contract

Accept payments removely with a website terminal interface, or (new feature) send a https link to your customer via SMS or email where they enter their own details. This is great for accepting deposits. It also pushes the admin onto the customer, so you can minimise the duration of your sales calls.

Cons