Things to remember when using your credit card and bank account details on unfamiliar sites

19 March 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

It’s the 2020s, and online transactions have become the norm. By 2020, even businesses that had refrained from going digital were forced to move their physical stores online. Purchases were being massively carried out via the internet, and people started to get a bit careless when making payments online. A sense of blind trust came to exist whereby customers fully believed that their transactions were all secure and safe no matter the site they visited.

2021 came around, and this trend of online transactions and sales have continued to spread all around the world. Consumers discovered the numerous conveniences associated with typing on their phones or clicking on their keyboards while staying home. But, scammers are still at large and ready to pounce on an unsuspecting consumer during a moment of weakness. Here are some things to keep in mind when engaging in online transactions.

Use personal devices and internet connections

If you are not near your personal devices but have your bank account details, do refrain from carrying out any transactions. If you use a stranger’s or even a friend’s device, there is a bigger risk of your personal details being stolen by a hostile entity. On your computer, you will have installed an antivirus program that provides a protected browser when you carry out monetary transactions. You cannot ensure that the unfamiliar device you are using also contains such antivirus software. So, it is best to be on the safe side and only use your own device for these purposes.

When you are outside, you will also connect your devices to public networks. This makes it much easier for hackers to get into your system and steal valuable information. To prevent this from happening, only carry out transactions when you are connected to a trusted network.

Verify the authenticity

Phishing scammers might often pretend to be a familiar and trusted establishment in the form of emails or websites. They might ask you to provide personal information, including your bank account details, by creating a sense of emergency and making you feel like something will go wrong if you do not do as you were told. Do not reply to suspicious-looking emails or access websites you haven’t logged into by entering the official URL.

Online casinos have gained tremendous popularity in the last decade or so. Most online casinos like www.slotsformoney.com are officially registered to a licensing authority and can be trusted. When dealing with an online casino with a license, you can be sure that any issues you face can be resolved by contacting the right authorities. But, if you spend a considerable amount of your money at an unlicensed site and they refuse to give you your winnings, there is no way for you to pursue any legal measures to get what is rightfully yours. So, every time you visit a new gambling website, ensure that they are adequately licensed. To check the efficiency of their transaction methods, you can also carry out an initial transaction using a minimal amount. If they use a trusted gateway, your transaction will be completed in a relatively short time. But if the gateway they use is not verifiable, the transaction might even take several days to complete.

Set up appropriate passwords

This has been said too many times before. Do not use the same password on multiple locations and keep your passwords intricate and challenging to guess. Especially when it comes to monetary transactions, you need passwords that are more than just a couple of digits long. Even if you use the name of a family member, include several digits and symbols that will not be easy to figure out.

Since many websites store your transaction details and information, it is imperative to protect them with strong and undecipherable passwords.

Ensure the SSL link

The “s” given after the “http” in the website’s URL denotes that the website is secure. So, keep an eye out for the complete “https” before the rest of the URL. Secure websites also have a lock symbol right before the letters of their website address on the browser, so make sure that this too is present before you engage in transactions.

Your browser might often say that a website you have opened in unsecured. When this happens, and you have no way of ensuring the security of this specific website, do not carry out any transactions. Conduct a bit of online research if you really need to make a purchase on such websites.

Summing up

Monetary transactions have become incredibly easy and quick today. Most people do not even consider the money that’s remaining in their account when clicking on the “confirm payment” button. Since the internet has presented itself as a great platform for hackers and scammers, you must always ensure your safety while dealing with monetary transactions over the internet.