FASHION: Fall for These 4 Eye-Catching Looks

13 April 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Did you know you can buy glasses online?

Warmer weather is on the way, which means that we’ll be spending more time outside enjoying the delightfully cool weather. For many of us, this also means that it’s time to refresh our colour palette and accessories. One of the easiest ways to look and feel like a brand-new person is a pair of stylish glasses or sunglasses. When chosen strategically, keeping your face shape, skin tone, and personal style in mind, these accessories can showcase a reflection of your personality.

We are here with a style guide for you to look your absolute best this autumn. This features some of the most unique, sophisticated, and trending frames found at Vision Direct. Some of the reasons we are looking at this online store include its price match guarantee, latest assistive shopping technology, and personalized help from their registered opticians.

If you need new glasses this season, consider adding a Transitions lens, which features a photochromic coating. This turns any pair of prescription glasses into sunglasses. Photochromic lenses contain special molecules that cause the lenses to darken in sunlight and vice-versa when taken away from the UV light. Given all the extra time spent outdoors during this season, Transitions lenses offer the right amount of protection from the harmful effects of UV rays like cataracts.

1. Oakley OX5141 DEADBOLT 514103

This year, with NASA carrying out various extraterrestrial explorations, you may feel inspired to sport a gravity-defying look. Titanium glasses like these Oakley specs offer the best way to experience ultra-weightlessness and durability. Going into summertime, titanium’s corrosion resistance will prove valuable as well. Round glasses like these are a great choice for those with rectangular or square faces as they contrast the sharp edges of such bone structures.

2. SmartBuy Collection Coby Blue-Light Block A85D

These affordable SmartBuy Collection glasses feature transparent frames – a trend that is expected to stick around this year as well as the years ahead. Clear frames are so versatile as they go well with all colors and look good on all skin tones. These glasses also have a blue light coating which protects your eyes from the harmful effects of blue light, such as eye strain, headaches, and difficulty falling asleep.

3. Hawkers Rushhour Ocean HRUS20WLM0

These sunglasses from Hawkers have a pilot shape and give a frame-within-frame optical illusion. This is thanks to the stainless-steel frame encased in a translucent frosted white frame front. This style is rather new to the market and a must-have this season. In addition to being easy on the pocket, these sunglasses offer serious UV protection with their category 3 UV400 lenses.

4. Ray-Ban RB3016 Clubmaster Polarized 990/58

Since the 1950’s the Ray-Ban Clubmaster has been a classic – perfectly blending vintage and stylish designs, which is sure to bring out your intelligence. You have to wear it to believe it. That’s what makes it a great idea to use Vision Direct’s Virtual Try-On tool and see how your favourite glasses or sunglasses look on you before you hit ‘checkout’. An added advantage of these particular sunnies is the polarization coating which helps eliminate glare from reflective surfaces like water, shiny car hoods, and windows on a bright day.

5. Arise Collective X WWF ReefCycle Grey

Sustainability and upcycling have become a hot buzzword these days. But Vision Direct has championed these concepts by collaborating with WWF Australia and releasing a collection of sustainable sunglasses, made with upcycled gill nets collected from the Great Barrier Reef. Buying ReefCycle sunglasses helps save the lives of marine animals in the Reef. That’s an application of the concept of circular economy in real life!

Vision Direct has great deals all year round. If you’re looking to get a new look, you can’t go wrong with shopping there. After all, they offer free shipping, a 2-year warranty, and an unbeatable price match guarantee. Check out their collection of more than 80,000 glasses & sunglasses across 180 leading brands today.