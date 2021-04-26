The Irish Community Air Ambulance, formerly Irish Community Rapid Response, has made a number of new appointments.

26 April 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Mícheál Sheridan has been appointed CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance

Mícheál has worked in the not-for-profit sector in Ireland for 24 years, most recently as CEO of the Mercy University Hospital Foundation, a position he held for thirteen years. The Cavan man is a board member of Charities Institute Ireland and is a former Chairperson of Fundraising Ireland. He has an MSc in Business and Leadership from the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School. He is married to Claire and a dad to four boys.

There have also been a number of appointments to the Board at the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

Tim Shattock

Tim has 35 years of experience in the aviation industry, with more than 23 years at senior management/board level. He was CEO of Irish-based Parc Aviation (former Aer Lingus subsidiary,) and part of the senior team that acquired the company in an MBO from Aer Lingus in 1995. He spent two years in Bahrain as CEO establishing Gulf Aviation Academy. He also spent four years as Managing Director of Babcock Mission Critical Services based in the UK operating 30 plus specialist helicopters across the UK and Ireland. He has an MBA from Dublin City University. He is currently working as an independent aviation consultant. He is married to Adrienne with two grown up children.

Dr Lisa Cunningham

Dr Cunningham is an emergency doctor who specialises in pre-hospital emergency medicine. The Mayo native is a HEMS Doctor with Essex & Herts Air Ambulance in the UK. She qualified as a doctor from UCD in 2010 and is nearing the end of a five-year advanced training scheme to become a Consultant in Emergency Medicine. She has been appointed team doctor with the Mayo Ladies Footballers, is a fluent Irish speaker and is married with three children.

Sharon Looney

Sharon is a C-Level HR Strategist with extensive experience in large-scale organisational transformation. Specialising in leadership development and cultural innovation, Sharon is a globally recognised thought leader and influencer in the HR space. Her work influences have spanned 21 countries across multiple industries, multiple cultures and multiple geographie. Her recognition as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of The Year at the World HRD Congress 2019, endorses Sharon’s expertise in strategic and operational HR Leadership. Sharon holds an MSc Degree in Strategic Human Resources Leadership from Sheffield Hallam University, UK.

Colm Eustace

Former CEO of Glanbia Agribusiness, Colm joined the company in 1985, held numerous senior management positions and was CEO from 2005 until 2018. He is a non-executive director with several agriculture and transport-related organisations in Cork, Waterford and Kilkenny. He holds a Degree in Agricultural Economics from UCD, a Masters in Business Administration from DCU and a Professional Diploma in Corporate Governance from the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance was tasked to 490 incidents across 13 counties in 2020. In 2020 it cost €1.5M to provide this vital service. There have been 175 taskings already in 2021.

A priority for the Irish Community Air Ambulance is to work with other partners to ensure everyone on the island of Ireland is within 30 minutes of an air ambulance service either provided by the charity or the Irish Aer Corps.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance can bring casualties to the hospital that best suits their life-saving needs, not just the closest geographically. From the base in North Cork, the charity-funded Air Ambulance can put a 25,000km2 area within 30 minutes of the service. The Community Air Ambulance is staffed by advanced paramedics and EMTs from the National Ambulance Service.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance currently has two helicopters at its medical aerodrome in Rathcoole, County Cork, only one of which is operational at any one time, the other acting as a backup. A new faster helicopter with larger fuel capacity is due to be delivered later in the year.